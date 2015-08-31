Nicki Minaj Confronts Miley Cyrus Onstage During the 2015 MTV VMAs and Calls Her a Bitch—Watch Now!

UPDATE: Although some thought this might have been a staged event, the call out was anything but. A source tells E! News that Miley wasn't too pleased with the "Starships" singer after the confrontation. "Miley was pissed," a source said. "She stormed backstage cursing and yelling about it as she headed toward her dressing room."

So, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift might not be in a feud anymore, but the same can't be said about Nicki and Miley Cyrus.

When Nicki accepted her moon man for Best Hip Hop Video for "Anaconda," she took the time to call out Miley for talking about her to the New York Times recently. In the interview, the "Wrecking Ball" singer said she didn't follow the fight between Nicki and T.Swift because Nicki attacked out of "anger."

"And it's not anger like, 'Guys, I'm frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.' You made it about you," Miley explained. "Not to sound like a bitch, but that's like, 'Eh, I didn't get my VMA'...If you want to make it about race, there's a way you could do that. But don't make it just about yourself. Say: 'This is the reason why I think it's important to be nominated. There's girls everywhere with this body type.'"

Cyrus continued by adding, "What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It's not very polite," and ultimately concluded with the statement that she doesn't think MTV did it on purpose.