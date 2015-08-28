Miley Cyrus' MTV VMAs Will Have a Delay (Of Course!)

Anything can happen at the MTV Video Music Awards.

With Miley Cyrus in charge of this year's show, executives are both titillated and frightened by that very prospect. In recent weeks, the 22-year-old host has worn barely-there outfits and used profane language in commercials and TV interviews. While that's fairly typical behavior for Cyrus, and the network knew full well what to expect when it hired the singer, MTV wisely decided to take the proper precautions.

"We have [planned] a lot of wide camera shots and a lot of audience reaction shots. And we have a delay so we're prepared for her," executive producer and outgoing MTV president Van Toffler told Billboard Thursday. Hiring Cyrus was a "no-brainer," he said. "She feels like the perfect host. She's that that great marriage of music credibility, candor, she uses social media so well to express herself and she's provocative and chaotic and unpredictable, everything we want for this show."

Cyrus told The New York Times Thursday that Toffler had reached out to her about the gig. "He's leaving, and so he can't get fired. He was like, 'I want to do something crazy—I want you to host the VMAs, because I want that to be my last shebang,'" the "We Can't Stop" singer recalled, adding, "It's like Ferris Bueller's Day Off."