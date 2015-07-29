Taylor Swift Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video Featuring Karlie Kloss From "Bad Blood"—Watch Now!

"We just came up with my name: Knockout." @karliekloss Don't forget to vote for VMAs! http://t.co/IcQyWxrEm2 pic.twitter.com/4A8nO4FwWv

Taylor Swift really knows how to give fans what they want, and this time it's more "Bad Blood."

T.Swift's epic music video, which features every A-list member of her insane squad, has been nominated for Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and she's calling on her Swifties to vote by showing them all of the hard work that went into her action-packed video.

This time, her behind-the-scenes featurette takes a look at Karlie Kloss' character, Knockout. Swift tweeted the close look along with the line from it, writing, "We just came up with my name: Knockout. @karliekloss."

"We're these badass spies," Kloss explains in an interview. "We're training together. She's got to be tough, and we're not messing around."

The video includes footage of the supermodel and Calvin Harris' girlfriend battling it out in the ring, surrounded by tons of female extras—all set to the hit song, of course! Swift has been sharing several behind-the-scenes looks at her video, previously uploading a video to Instagram of the character Dilemma, played by Serayah McNeill, getting trained for her sequence.