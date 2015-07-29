Taylor Swift Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video Featuring Karlie Kloss From "Bad Blood"—Watch Now!

"We just came up with my name: Knockout."
Taylor Swift really knows how to give fans what they want, and this time it's more "Bad Blood."
T.Swift's epic music video, which features every A-list member of her insane squad, has been nominated for Video of the Year at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and she's calling on her Swifties to vote by showing them all of the hard work that went into her action-packed video.
This time, her behind-the-scenes featurette takes a look at Karlie Kloss' character, Knockout. Swift tweeted the close look along with the line from it, writing, "We just came up with my name: Knockout. @karliekloss."
"We're these badass spies," Kloss explains in an interview. "We're training together. She's got to be tough, and we're not messing around."
The video includes footage of the supermodel and Calvin Harris' girlfriend battling it out in the ring, surrounded by tons of female extras—all set to the hit song, of course! Swift has been sharing several behind-the-scenes looks at her video, previously uploading a video to Instagram of the character Dilemma, played by Serayah McNeill, getting trained for her sequence.
When T.Swift first found out about her nomination, however, she gave fans an inside look at her own training that she had to endure while filming.
"Throwback to my first day of fight training for the Bad Blood music video," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much for the 9 nominations. You can vote for Video of the Year NOW!!!"
Naturally, Swift kicked some serious ass in her throwback clip, taking down not one, but three men—all with a couple of kicks, jabs and hooks.
"Bad Blood" has some fierce competition, as it's going against Beyoncé's "7/11," Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," and Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" for Video of the Year.
The VMAs airs live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m.
Congratulations to Swift on her nine nods!