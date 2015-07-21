Taylor Swift Celebrates ''Bad Blood'' MTV VMA Nomination With Badass Throwback Video of Her Fight Training—Watch Now!

Instagram

And just as you would expect, Swift kicks some ass, taking on three different guys with her fighting sequence, which included a few jabs and left hook before getting them on the ground.

"Bad Blood" made its world debut at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and as we already know, T.Swift went all out for the highly anticipated music video.

There was ass-kicking, gun-toting, robot-making futuristic girl power written all across the epic clip. Each celebrity had their own alter ago in the Joseph Kahn-directed clip, and the character posters echoed a bit of a Sin City-esque vibe with the red, black and white color scheme.

Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld and Gigi Hadid were among the famous faces included in the project.

"Bad Blood" is going up against Beyoncé's "7/11," Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," and Lamar's "Alright" for Video of the Year.