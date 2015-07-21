Taylor Swift Celebrates ''Bad Blood'' MTV VMA Nomination With Badass Throwback Video of Her Fight Training—Watch Now!

Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift!
The singing superstar leads the way for 2015 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, including top nod Video of the Year for her celeb-studded "Bad Blood" video featuring Compton-rapping genius Kendrick Lamar, so what better way to celebrate than to give fans a glimpse into making the video, right?
T. Swift was ecstatic about the news, and took to social media to share a throwback clip posted on Instagram of herself training for the fight scenes in the highly buzzed-about music video.
"Throwback to my first day of fight training for the Bad Blood music video," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much for the 9 nominations. You can vote for Video of the Year NOW!!!"
And just as you would expect, Swift kicks some ass, taking on three different guys with her fighting sequence, which included a few jabs and left hook before getting them on the ground.
"Bad Blood" made its world debut at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and as we already know, T.Swift went all out for the highly anticipated music video.
There was ass-kicking, gun-toting, robot-making futuristic girl power written all across the epic clip. Each celebrity had their own alter ago in the Joseph Kahn-directed clip, and the character posters echoed a bit of a Sin City-esque vibe with the red, black and white color scheme.
Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld and Gigi Hadid were among the famous faces included in the project.
"Bad Blood" is going up against Beyoncé's "7/11," Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk," and Lamar's "Alright" for Video of the Year.