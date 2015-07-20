Surprise! Miley Cyrus Is Hosting the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards—and Apparently It's Going to Be Out of This World

We don't know much about this year's MTV Video Music Awards, but what we do know suggests it's going to be one show you don't wanna miss.

Miley Cyrus took to social media today to make one very exciting announcement—she's hosting! Yep, your twerking queen is taking the stage and running the show (so we can only imagine what's in store!).

The singer posted a split photo on Twitter of herself, with one photo showing her disguised in an alien costume with a sandwich board that read, "MTV won't let me perform," and another pic of her revealing herself with the caption, "So I'm hosting this year's VMAs!"

(Miley is, of course, referring to her infamous and unforgettable performance a few years back with Robin Thicke.)