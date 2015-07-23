Ed Sheeran Says Taylor Swift Did "Nothing Wrong" in VMAs Twitter Feud, Calls Nick Minaj's Argument "Redundant"

Ed Sheeran is officially on Taylor Swift's team.

(Like that was even in question!)

In an interview with Australia's The Daily Telegraph Thursday, the singer-songwriter commented on his friend and former tour mate's recent Twitter misunderstanding with Nicki Minaj over the rapper's apparent snub in the Video of the Year category at the MTV VMAs. "I think everyone knows that Taylor has done nothing wrong in that situation. She didn't nominate herself for the awards. It's not her fault," Sheeran said. "She just made some good videos and people think they're good."

Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" is nominated for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. Contenders include Beyoncé ("7/11"); Kendrick Lamar ("Alright"); Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars ("Uptown Funk"); and Swift ("Bad Blood").

In her initial tweets Tuesday afternoon, Minaj wrote, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year. Oh but trust me. I'll be on that stage to collect my awards for vid of the year. Feeling Myself & Anaconda." She never named Swift specifically, but the pop star assumed the rapper's rage was directed at her. In an Instagram caption Wednesday, Minaj once again said her rant had "nothing to do" with Swift or "any of the women" nominated, "but everything to do with a system that doesn't credit black women for their contributions to pop culture as freely/quickly as they reward others. We are huge trendsetters, not second class citizens that get thrown crumbs."