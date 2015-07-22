Bruno Mars Jokingly Picks a Fight With Ed Sheeran After Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift's Twitter Misunderstanding

Bruno Mars brought some levity to the Twittersphere Tuesday.

The MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced earlier that morning, and Nicki Minaj was none too pleased to learn that some of her music videos—including "Anaconda" and "Feelin' Myself"—were snubbed in major categories like Video of the Year. The rapper, 32, expressed her frustrations in a series of tweets, and Taylor Swift—who did receive a Video of the Year nomination for "Bad Blood"—assumed that some of Minaj's tweets were directed at her. After the "white media" noticed a possible feud brewing, Minaj tweeted, "Nothing I said had to do with Taylor." Realizing her misunderstanding, Swift wrote, "@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You're invited to any stage I'm ever on."

In addition to Swift's video collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, the other MTV VMA Video of the Year nominees are Beyoncé's "7/11," Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Mark Ronson and Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Lamar's "Alright." In light of Minaj and Swift's drama, Mars decided to jokingly fight Sheeran. "Yo I want in on this twitter Beef!! VMAs is the new WWF!! @edsheeran F--k You!" he tweeted.

One of Mars' fans, Angelie Censon, tweeted WWE Smackdown-inspired artwork featuring the faux rivals' likenesses. "@BrunoMars @edsheeran SAY NO MORE. Place yo bets people," she wrote. Mars retweeted her and added, "SHOW YOURSELF!!! @edsheeran." Sheeran, who is 5-foot-8, proved to be a worthy opponent, telling the 5-foot-5 "Locked Out of Heaven" singer, "@BrunoMars any way we do dis you gon' come up short." Mars wrote, "That Cut deep..U always know how to sheer me to the core. I can't believe we're Sheeran this in public. How dare u!" Sheeran, who is pals with Swift, replied, "but all my crew know that Bruno has eyebrows dat be uno. And plays Cluedo with SuBo, but you lose coz you blow."