Prince William and Kate Middleton (but Not Prince Harry) Cheer on U.K.'s Paralympics Team

Hey, look, it's a photograph of young royals with their clothes on. How
disappointing refreshing.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were the first of the royals to return to business as usual this week in the wake of Prince Harry's naked Las Vegas photo scandal (while Queen Elizabeth II's hooded ruff riding was amazing, it was, alas, done in her private time), taking to the stands of the Paralympics today after attending the opening ceremony last night.
The duke and duchess resumed their usual spectating positions, joining the crowd at some of the first events of the London-set games.
Casually outfitted in near-déjà vu of their Olympics garb (if there's one thing we know about the duchess, it's that she loves to recycle her wardrobe), with Kate donning jeans, a red Team GB-emblazoned polo shirt and loose curls, while Wills opted for casual black slacks and a blue polo. Both, however, wore matching red sneakers.
The pair turned up at the Velodrome this morning to watch two events together, goalball and track cycling, and Kate will continue her one-woman cheer squad later today, when she will trek out solo to attend a swimming event at the Aquatics Centre.
They were joined in their early morning cheering by Sophie of Wessex and cousin (and onetime royal wedding flower girl) Louise Windsor, but not—to answer the burning question—Prince Harry.
While Harry has been keeping as low a profile as possible in the wake of his headline domination, he will not venture out publicly until Monday, when he's got a triple-header of events lined up, starting with a meet-up with Team GB Paralympics athletes before attending a swimming event and, later, attending the WellChild Awards where he wil hand out an award and perform the closing speech of the ceremony.