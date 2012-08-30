Prince William and Kate Middleton (but Not Prince Harry) Cheer on U.K.'s Paralympics Team

The pair turned up at the Velodrome this morning to watch two events together, goalball and track cycling, and Kate will continue her one-woman cheer squad later today, when she will trek out solo to attend a swimming event at the Aquatics Centre.

They were joined in their early morning cheering by Sophie of Wessex and cousin (and onetime royal wedding flower girl) Louise Windsor, but not—to answer the burning question—Prince Harry.

While Harry has been keeping as low a profile as possible in the wake of his headline domination, he will not venture out publicly until Monday, when he's got a triple-header of events lined up, starting with a meet-up with Team GB Paralympics athletes before attending a swimming event and, later, attending the WellChild Awards where he wil hand out an award and perform the closing speech of the ceremony.