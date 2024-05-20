Bachelor Nation's Ryan Sutter Clarifies He and Wife Trista Are "Great" After Cryptic Messages

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Trista Sutter Shares Update on Husband’s Battle With Lyme Disease

Ryan Sutter is letting Bachelor Nation know his relationship with Trista Sutter is just rosy.

After he shared cryptic messages to Instagram that left fans wondering if The Bachelorette couple was going through a thorny time, the firefighter clarified his intentions behind the posts.

"I write what is on my mind at the moment," Ryan wrote on social media May 18. "I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone - that is the farthest thing from my mind. I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives."

As for where he and Trista stand?

"Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great," the reality star continued. "Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her."