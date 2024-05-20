Bachelor Nation's Ryan Sutter Clarifies He and Wife Trista Are "Great" After Cryptic Messages

Ryan Sutter is letting Bachelor Nation know his relationship with Trista Sutter is just rosy.
After he shared cryptic messages to Instagram that left fans wondering if The Bachelorette couple was going through a thorny time, the firefighter clarified his intentions behind the posts.
"I write what is on my mind at the moment," Ryan wrote on social media May 18. "I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone - that is the farthest thing from my mind. I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives."
As for where he and Trista stand?
"Trista is fine. We are fine. We're great," the reality star continued. "Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family's support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her."
While Ryan didn't specify what Trista is up to, his latest message did offer some context on his previous posts.
In case you missed it, the 49-year-old had shared a message the day before in which he expressed how much he missed his wife.
"I really wish I could talk to you," Ryan began the May 17 message. "Ask you how you're doing? How was your day. I'd really like to hear your voice - just for a minute. So many times I've called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I'd miss the opportunity if it were gone. I want to know how you're doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can't. And that's ok cause I know you need this time - time to discover yourself again."
"So I'll be here for you instead," he added. "I'll be here when you get back. I'll be here to listen to you, to smile with you, maybe cry with you - I'll be here to love you… I'll be here… forever."
The post came days after Ryan revealed he and their kids—Maxwell, 16, and Blakesley, 15—weren't spending Mother's Day with Trista and about a week after he shared another message that caught fans' attention.
"They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder," he wrote on Instagram May 11. "I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman. She is the love of my life and my best friend. I cannot imagine loving her any more or any more fondly. But I guess we're gonna find out....I miss her already."
And after reading Ryan's posts, some social media users became concerned.
"I hope y'all are okay," one follower wrote underneath the May 17 post. "*hugs*." Added another, "I am very confused what happened here I don't understand."
However, they appreciate Ryan—who married Trista in a televised wedding in 2003 after they got engaged on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette—setting the record straight.
"We certainly weren't owed any explanation, but I must say you are one cool guy to do so anyway," one commenter wrote. "I bet Trista misses you just as much." Added another, "Beautifully written, cheers to the journey."
