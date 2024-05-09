Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Renew Vows During Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

It's Baby, Baby, Baby Bieber's first wedding—and their parents' third.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced she is pregnant with their first child. They revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a video of the model showcasing her baby bump in a lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bridal gown while taking part in an intimate May 9 vow renewal ceremony with the Grammy winner, helmed by their pastor, Judah Smith.

The couple shared the footage, as well as pics from the Hawaii maternity photo shoot, following weeks of rumors that they'd found a new purpose in life.

But, of course, it wasn't the first time Justin made clear that the model was his favorite girl. After rekindling their romance in 2018, the couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse that September. A year later, the two renewed their vows in front of family and friends at a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina.