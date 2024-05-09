Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Renew Vows During Pregnancy Reveal

It's Baby, Baby, Baby Bieber's first wedding—and their parents' third.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced she is pregnant with their first child. They revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a video of the model showcasing her baby bump in a lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bridal gown while taking part in an intimate May 9 vow renewal ceremony with the Grammy winner, helmed by their pastor, Judah Smith.
The couple shared the footage, as well as pics from the Hawaii maternity photo shoot, following weeks of rumors that they'd found a new purpose in life.
But, of course, it wasn't the first time Justin made clear that the model was his favorite girl. After rekindling their romance in 2018, the couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse that September. A year later, the two renewed their vows in front of family and friends at a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina.
"We got together in June, we were engaged in July," Hailey said when she and Justin sat down with their pastor and his wife Chelsea for a November 2021 episode of their In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast. "We were married in September."
It was a whirlwind to be sure, but the two have known each other for over a decade, initially dating briefly as teens. "We always knew if we ever do get back together, it will be with the intention of getting married," Hailey explained. "We used to say that to each other. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."
In fact, having a baby, baby, baby, oh, baby has been a longtime passion for Justin. "I've always had that fairy tale idea," he said, "just wanting to have a wife and kids."
