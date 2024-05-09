NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Renew Vows During Pregnancy Reveal

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's pregnancy announcement also revealed another detail about their personal lives: They exchanged vows for the third time.

It's Baby, Baby, Baby Bieber's first wedding—and their parents' third.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced she is pregnant with their first child. They revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a video of the model showcasing her baby bump in a lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bridal gown while taking part in an intimate May 9 vow renewal ceremony with the Grammy winner, helmed by their pastor, Judah Smith.

The couple shared the footage, as well as pics from the Hawaii maternity photo shoot, following weeks of rumors that they'd found a new purpose in life.

But, of course, it wasn't the first time Justin made clear that the model was his favorite girl. After rekindling their romance in 2018, the couple tied the knot at a New York City courthouse that September. A year later, the two renewed their vows in front of family and friends at a larger wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

"We got together in June, we were engaged in July," Hailey said when she and Justin sat down with their pastor and his wife Chelsea for a November 2021 episode of their In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast. "We were married in September."

It was a whirlwind to be sure, but the two have known each other for over a decade, initially dating briefly as teens. "We always knew if we ever do get back together, it will be with the intention of getting married," Hailey explained. "We used to say that to each other. We always wanted to be married young and have a young family and have kids young."

In fact, having a baby, baby, baby, oh, baby has been a longtime passion for Justin. "I've always had that fairy tale idea," he said, "just wanting to have a wife and kids."

And he's not the only one thrilled with Baby Bieber's impending arrival. Find out how fellow celebs responded publicly to Hailey's pregnancy…

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

