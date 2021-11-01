Why Hailey Bieber Held Out Hope for Justin Bieber Relationship Even When They Were "Not Cool"

Watch : Justin Bieber & Hailey Reveal BABY Plans

Hailey Bieber always had a feeling that Justin Bieber was her "Somebody to Love."

The model, 24, and the "Yummy" singer, 27, opened up about their years-long romance during a joint appearance on the Nov. 1 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith. Though their relationship has had rough patches in the past, Hailey said she "knew" Justin would be the person she'd marry one day.

Justin first explained, "I've always had that fairytale idea of just wanting to have a wife and kids, and have a family. It's just always have been attractive to me."

For Hailey, she felt the same—even during the times they "were maybe not cool with each other and didn't speak."

One bump in their relationship that they had to overcome? According to Hailey, she once did "something very immature and stupid" and it temporarily "damaged" the prospect of marriage for the couple.