Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy Says This $28 Bikini Gives Your Chest An Instant Lift

Shopping for bikinis can be a daunting task, with endless options to consider. That's why having a trusted friend like Madison LeCroy to guide you through the process is an absolute game-changer. The Southern Charm star has no problem offering candid advice, styling hacks, and sizing tips to help you find the perfect swimsuit.
If you want stylish swimwear without breaking the bank, Madison shared her latest finds during a recent Amazon Live session. Whether you're seeking tummy control, ample bust support, or a touch of daring allure, Madison's picks have something for everyone.
The best part? All of Madison's Amazon finds come in multiple colors and ship super quickly. The fun doesn't stop there. Madison also recommended some additional summer essentials like sunscreen, sandals, and sunglasses that pair perfectly with her swimwear picks.
TL;DR:
- Madison Says This Bikini Gives an Instant Lift: Wdirara Floral Print Underwire Bikini ($27.99)
- Madison's Favorite Swimsuit: Cozyease 2 Piece Floral Bikini Set ($17.99)
- Madison's Most Popular Pick: Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit (
$44.99$35.99)
- Madison's Most Affordable Find: Mosanana Retro Tiny Oval Sunglasses ($13.99)
Oyoangle 2 Piece 3D Rose Bikini
"Talk about rich. It looks so good. The bottom even has a little rose on there too."
SweatyRocks Underwire Bikini Set
"This one's giving me country vibes, which I love. I like this one because it's got an underwire on it. So, if you are a little top heavy, this is gonna bring them up. I think the neckline on this is super-flattering. The bottom on this one has a little more coverage in the back."
Verdusa Women's Twist Front High Cut Thong Two Piece Bikini Set
"I just think the color on this looks really good. The bottom is a little cheeky."
More From Madison: "It comes in pink too and black and white. I love the black and white."
Shenhe 3 Piece High Cut Ruffle Tie Front Bikini
"This comes with a cover-up. It could be cute for Memorial Day. This has the little skirt. The ruffles are a lot. It's super cute."
Blooming Jelly High Waisted Bikini Set
"This bottom has a little bit of a "V" cut that slims out the waist. I think the top looks really good on every chest size.
Suuksess High Waisted High Cut Bikini Set
"A good black bathing suit is something we can all agree looks good on everyone. It's flattering."
Remidoo Scallop Bathing Suit
"If you like a scalloped look, this is a two-piece. It does have some padding in it. It's a little higher-waist. I think this would be appropriate around in-laws, family, and kids."
Madison's Advice: "I would say to size down in the scalloped bathing suit."
Wdirara Floral Print Underwire Bikini
"This has underwire. If you want to make the illusion of a bigger chest, this may be your swimsuit. I instantly get a lift.
Soly Hux 2 Piece Swimsuit
"I thought the top of this one was super cute. You can tie it in ways to make it yours. Do what you want. I like the brown."
SweatyRocks Women's 2 Piece Triangle Bathing Suit
"This is giving Legally Blonde. I love the light pink. The bottoms are tiny."
Swimall Women's Triangle Bikini Set
"This is a perfect basic. Isn't that cute? Love it."
Mosanana Retro Tiny Oval Sunglasses
"These little black sunnies are so cute."
Cozyease 2 Piece Floral Bikini Set
"This is it. This one might by my top pick. This one is so cute. Isn't this color cute? I love this."
Cupshe Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit
"This is a cute, little one-piece with a cut-out. Very mom-friendly. The bottom is a little cheeky. I think it adds a little sass to it.
Shoppers Agree: Madison's swimsuit has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray
"This is a classic sunscreen. This is a tropical coconut. Anything that smells like coconut when you're laying out is just the best thing you can do.
Floerns Women's Bathing Suit Tie Waist Crochet Beach Cover Up Skirt
"This is a little cover-up skirt here, which I absolutely love."
Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up
"This is almost like a tunic kind of vibe. This is super thick. I do love that."
Feisedy Vintage Pilot Sunglasses Double Bridge Vintage Pilot Sunglasses Double Bridge
"These are little glasses I thought were adorable. They're a brown."
EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen
"For a face sunscreen, EltaMD is a good one. I have sensitive skin. This is SPF 46. It's clear, so it doesn't leave that white film."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's sunscreen has 34,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This is a celeb-loved pick, which has been recommended by Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kate Upton, Hailey Bieber, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Kandi Burruss, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Raegan Revord.
