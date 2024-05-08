32 Celebs Share Their Go-To Water Bottles: Kyle Richards, Jennifer Lopez, Shay Mitchell & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Staying hydrated should be a priority in your daily routine, but finding the perfect water bottle is deceptively tricky since there are so many options. Plus, it seems like there's a new viral favorite every week. If you need help narrowing down your choices, let your favorite celebrities guide your shopping with a curated list of star-approved water bottles.
Whether you opt for a motivational water bottle, the always-trending Stanley tumbler, or a sleek pick from Simple Modern, there's something for everyone in this list. Stay on top of your hydration goals with these picks from your favorite celebs including Kyle Richards, Shay Mitchell, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Cameron, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Kandi Burruss, Hannah Brown, Paige DeSorbo, Garcelle Beauvais, Julianne Hough, JoJo Fletcher, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kate Upton, and Miranda Kerr.
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw
Kyle Richards said, "It's leak-proof with a built-in straw. Everyone needs one of these water bottles. You're gonna want to have one of these with you at all times. I love that it has a handle."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared, "This is good for not making wrinkles around your mouth. Go ahead and get you one. I have this feeling that these things are going to jack up so high in the price. I'm not paying $100 for a water bottle. You'll thank me later for that one."
Shoppers Agree: This water bottle has 34,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 4 sizes and 22 colors to choose from.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Shay Mitchell included this water bottle as a parent must-have in her back-to-school guide. She said, "We can both get our jugs and fill them together."
Kandi Burruss shared, "This I ride in the car with. This is the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. I got this a couple of months ago and it has been my favorite cup ever since. I like the cups that keep my water ice cold."
"I like my Stanley. I live in Florida now and it's really hot. Even if I leave this in the car right now and go get it tomorrow, it's still going to be cold," The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said in an E! interview.
Melissa Gorga shared, "It's in the news like crazy right now. People are going bonkers and crazy for it. Nothing beats the Stanley when it comes to keeping your drink cold. My Stanley fits right in my cup holder too."
Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson told E!, "This helps me drink water throughout the day. It fits in my cup holder and is environmentally friendly!"
Jenna Johnson insisted, "The hype is real! Keeps every mom hydrated while keeping her drink cold all day. It is a must have and a great gift!"
"I try to drink three to four of these a day! I find that if I fill up a big cup in the morning and keep it with me, I'm much more likely to actually drink later that day! And I try to avoid using plastic bottles," Haylie Duff explained.
Katie Austin said, "Staying hydrated is important! So, I always carry a refillable water bottle like this one from Stanley to ensure I'm being sustainable and hydrating properly!"
"My wife got me a salmon colored 40 oz. Stanley travel cup. I use it every day. If you put ice in it, the ice doesn't melt for 3 days. I haven't tried hot stuff in it. My water consumption has gone way up since getting it," Duff Goldman shared in an E! interview.
Shoppers Agree: This tumbler has 57,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many sizes and colors to choose from.
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle
Tyler Cameron told E!, "I'm a big fan of Hydro Flask and always try to keep mine on me. It's durable and keeps the water cold for so long."
Miranda Kerr shared, "Personally, I like the Hydro Flask. It's something that I use all the time and I get the 32 ounce one. It keeps your drinks at a cool temperature. You can use it for hot beverages as well."
Hedi D'Amelio explained, "I use Hydro Flask and I fill enough of them up to equal a gallon and then I'll drink them throughout the day. I drink a gallon of water every day. I have done that for years. I'll also keep another Hydro Flask by my bed for when I need a drink overnight."
Shoppers Agree: These water bottles have 20,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They come in 3 sizes and 15 colors.
Arcana Arc Bottle Water With Time Marker
Jennifer Lopez included this in her roundup of Amazon products from women-founded brands. This BPA-free plastic bottle that has motivational time markers, reminding you to drink water at optimal intervals. Choose from 3 colors.
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Olivia Culpo said, "You need this. You don't know that you need it, but you need it. It also comes with a different top if you want to drink something hot. It keeps things hot forever."
More From Olivia Culpo: "I absolutely love this tumbler. I love this particular color as well. This is 4.8 out of 5 stars and I'm not shocked. This really is the best ever. I know a lot of people are obsessed with the Stanley cup. It doesn't even compare. This is so much better. It's thinner, so it fits into more little cup holders. It's so snug into any car cup holder. I feel like the Stanley cups are so bulky. This is just so chic. It's the best. You have to get this. This is a non-negotiable. It will change your life. The colors are also so much better than the Stanley cup. Stanley cup colors are ugly."
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo raved, "I'll never go back to another product. This keeps your drink at whatever temperature you have it at for 24 hours, whether it's a cold drink or a hot drink like coffee. I think this is the best gift ever for literally everyone."
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown gushed, "This is one of my favorite things. This one is amazing. This water bottle is my favorite. It keeps your water at the exact temperature that it was when you put it in. I know a lot of tumblers claim that, but it's not always true. These actually are. I have a couple of these. I have the black one and the marble black and white one. I take this on walks with my dog and when I'm traveling. It's also great for coffee."
Shoppers Agree: This tumbler is a top-seller with 20,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They are right about the cute colors too. Amazon has 31 to choose from in 2 sizes.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap
Paris Hilton explained, "I'm always on the go, and so are my friends, and staying hydrated is so important, and doing so in style. My favorite gift under $50 is my iconic sparkly bottle collection, which you can keep cold or hot drinks in it for those on the go. It's perfect for everyday use, and what I love is that it has a carry chain and handle for any occasion."
"I love Paris' blinged out water bottle. It's so sparkly and cute. It also has a strap and you can wear it like a purse," Nicky Hilton shared in an E! interview.
There are several colors to choose from.
RYI Large Half Gallon 64 OZ Motivational Water Bottle with Straw
Julianne Hough shared, "I always carry my water bottle to motivate me to drink water throughout the day."
Shoppers Agree: Julianne Hough's water bottle has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 7 colors to choose from.
HydroMATE Gallon Water Bottle with Straw BPA FREE Leak Proof Reusable Water
"I love this water bottle. It's easy on the go and keeps me accountable with a little motivation," Garcelle Beauvais shared in an E! interview.
Tamera Mowry-Housley said, "I have the half gallon. It makes getting my daily water intake possible and it's easy."
Shoppers Agree: This celeb-loved motivational water bottle has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in several colors.
Hydracy Water Bottle with Time Marker
Kate Upton explained, "A water bottle is very important in the summer. I really like this water bottle because it's pink and it comes with a fun, little water bottle case. You can switch to wine in the middle of the day and nobody would know [if it's in the case]."
Shoppers Agree: Kate Upton's water bottle has 21,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 7 sizes and 9 colors to choose from.
AquaFit Half Gallon Water Bottle with Straw
"This is all the water we should be consuming in a day with markers for the time of day. This is a really great way to stay hydrated and keep track of how much water you're drinking in a day. It has a built-in straw and it comes with its own cleansing brush, which makes it super easy to clean," JoJo Fletcher shared.
Shoppers Agree: JoJo Fletcher's recommendation has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 2 sizes and 25 colors.
Ice Shaker 26 Oz Shaker Bottle
Camille Kostek said, "It keeps ice cold for up to 30 hours. It's really great for a protein shake too. It also fits in the cup holder of a car easily. I've been a big fan of this for a long time."
Ello Cooper Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw and Carry Handle
Rachel Kirkconnell told E!, "I love Ello Water Bottles. They are my favorite. It has a built-in silicone coaster at the bottom, a locking leak-proof lid, and it keeps my ice from melting for hours! It's the best."
Shoppers Agree: Rachael's water bottle has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hidrate Spark PRO Smart Water Bottle- Tracks Water Intake with Bluetooth
Love Is Blind alum Deepti Vempati shared, "My brother bought our entire family water bottles that lights up if you're not drinking enough water. It's so great and it connects to your phone through an app and it tells you how much water you need. And, yes, it also pairs with your Apple Watch."
More From Deepti Vempati: "If you're working out, it knows that you need to replenish your body with water. So, it's very intuitive. It's a little bit expensive, but it's so worth it."
This water bottle comes in 2 colors and has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle
"I feel like my daughter goes through water bottles so often. She has reusable ones, but they're just getting lost somehow. We have just misplaced them. I have seen some really cool collapsible ones that I want to get for her this year, so she could just throw it in her backpack easily," Olympian Allyson Felix shared.
Shoppers Agree: These collapsible water bottles have 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 14 colors to choose from.
Venture Pal Large 64 oz Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with 2 Lids (Chug and Straw)
"This water bottle keeps me honest about how much water I actually drink per day," Kathryn Hahn shared.
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
"This thing keeps your beverages cold and hot for so long. I love it. It comes in a lot of great colors. It's good-looking. It's beautifully designed. Once you have one of these, you'll never go back. I love it," Dorinda Medley said.
Shoppers Agree: Dorinda Medley's tumbler has 128,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 40 colors and prints to choose from.
