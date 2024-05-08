32 Celebs Share Their Go-To Water Bottles: Kyle Richards, Jennifer Lopez, Shay Mitchell & More

Kandi Burruss shared, "This I ride in the car with. This is the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. I got this a couple of months ago and it has been my favorite cup ever since. I like the cups that keep my water ice cold."

"I like my Stanley. I live in Florida now and it's really hot. Even if I leave this in the car right now and go get it tomorrow, it's still going to be cold," The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss said in an E! interview.

Melissa Gorga shared, "It's in the news like crazy right now. People are going bonkers and crazy for it. Nothing beats the Stanley when it comes to keeping your drink cold. My Stanley fits right in my cup holder too."

Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson told E!, "This helps me drink water throughout the day. It fits in my cup holder and is environmentally friendly!"

Jenna Johnson insisted, "The hype is real! Keeps every mom hydrated while keeping her drink cold all day. It is a must have and a great gift!"

"I try to drink three to four of these a day! I find that if I fill up a big cup in the morning and keep it with me, I'm much more likely to actually drink later that day! And I try to avoid using plastic bottles," Haylie Duff explained.

Katie Austin said, "Staying hydrated is important! So, I always carry a refillable water bottle like this one from Stanley to ensure I'm being sustainable and hydrating properly!"

"My wife got me a salmon colored 40 oz. Stanley travel cup. I use it every day. If you put ice in it, the ice doesn't melt for 3 days. I haven't tried hot stuff in it. My water consumption has gone way up since getting it," Duff Goldman shared in an E! interview.

Shoppers Agree: This tumbler has 57,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many sizes and colors to choose from.