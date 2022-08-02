Kathryn Hahn Encourages Parents to “Spend Less on Their Kids” With Back-to-School Picks Starting at $2

We interviewed Kathryn Hahn because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kathryn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even if you get a head start on back-to-school shopping, it can still get pretty pricey sometimes. No one wants that, especially Kathryn Hahn. That's why the star is encouraging parents to "spend less" on their kids in a new Amazon commercial, which is all about saving money as the new school year approaches.
In an exclusive E! News interview, Kathryn said, "Shooting this was fun! I loved the approach— encouraging parents to spend less on their kids." Jokes aside, she elaborated, "There's so much pressure on parents to have the latest and greatest things for our kids, and with Amazon you don't need to break the budget to get them everything they need for school."
Amazon's back-to-school hub is the ultimate shopping destination. If you want to narrow down your back-to-school shopping, Kathryn shared her must-haves for students and parents.
Kathryn Hahn's Back-to-School Q&A
E!: Being in school can be so expensive. What do you love about shopping at Amazon for your kids?
KH: Amazon makes it possible for parents to spend less on back to school supplies. Their Back to School shopping guide makes it super easy to find what parents need in a one-stop destination– you can shop by grade or even by your child's favorite character. It takes the stress out of shopping when you can do it from your couch with your kid.
Apple MacBook Air Laptop
E!: Name a product that your kids rely on in school that you wish you had back in the day.
KH: When I was in school there weren't laptops on every desk! I think I would have loved a computer like an Apple MacBook Air to research anything, anywhere!
This laptop comes in three colors and it has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: What's the back to school item that you end up repurchasing the most throughout the year?
KH: The most repurchased item in my house is Scotch Magic Tape and White Socks including the Amazon Essentials Kid's 14-Pack Cotton Ankle Socks and the Amazon Essentials Unisex Kids and Toddlers' Cotton Crew Sock!
Scotch Magic Tape, 6 Rolls
This is the original Scotch Tape with an invisible, matte finish. The set has six rolls and it has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Unisex Kids and Toddlers' Cotton Crew Sock, Pack of 10
Stock up on socks with this 10-pair set. The socks are available in sizes ranging from 2T to a kids' large. These socks have a comfort top and fully terry cushion for extra support. These also come in black. This set has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kathryn Hahn's Back-to-School Picks for Parents
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent (6 Pack)
"Hand sanitizer has become a must-have in our lives."
This hand sanitizer has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Outdoor Travel
"We listen to a lot of music and enjoy time in our backyard with our dogs. This Bose Portable Speaker has been such a gift."
This speaker also comes in red, blue, and white.
Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container
"Our schedules can get pretty hectic during the school year, and meal prepping for the week helps us easily grab healthy meals and snacks in between activities. The Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container are perfect for easy meals on-the-go."
This stackable set comes in 8 colorways and it has 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brother P-touch Label Maker
"To help keep our family organized, I'm big on labeling. Everything. This label maker is genius."
This label maker has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kathryn Hahn's Back-to-School Picks for Students
Paper Mate Gel Pens 14 Count
"You can never have too many pens."
This set has 50,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mead Composition Book, 12 Pack
"A Mead Composition Book is an essential for all kids heading back to school."
These notebooks have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack- Lightweight School Bookbag
"This backpack comes in so many different colors and patterns, you're bound to find the perfect one for your kid."
Amazon has this backpack in 26 colorways. This book bag has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Post-it Pop-up Notes
"I am constantly scribbling and sticking notes to stay organized. I also love sharing quick notes with my kids. I think it's way more fun to find a handwritten note in your backpack than to get a text message!"
These Post-Its have 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Studio Buds– True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds; Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones
"I think 'noise cancelling' says it all! For me and my kids, a little downtime to unwind and listen to music is a much needed part of our routine."
Amazon has these in five colorways. They have 26,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Venture Pal 64 OZ Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marker & Straw
"This water bottle keeps me honest about how much water I actually drink per day."
These water bottle have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oxford Heavyweight Ruled Index Cards, 3 Inches x 5 Inches, White, 100 Per Pack
"We use a lot of these in my house for studying and test prep."
These index cards have 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, check out these beauty essentials from Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.