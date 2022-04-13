Miranda Kerr Shares Simple, Budget-Friendly Tips To Live More Sustainably

We interviewed Miranda Kerr because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Earth Month is great opportunity for us all to reflect, reassess our habits, and set attainable goals to become more environmentally conscious. If living more sustainably is a goal of yours, but you're a little intimidated by the prospect of "going green," you're not the only one who has felt that way. Instead of letting your nerves get the best of you, take some guidance from the one and only Miranda Kerr, our E! Earth Month Guest Editor.
So far, she has shared her insights on being environmentally conscious and running her Certified Organic beauty brand, Kora Organics. If you want to live more sustainably, there's no need to overhaul your entire lifestyle in full swoop. Instead, incorporate Miranda's simple, budget-friendly tips into your routine.
FineDine 24-Piece Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set
This set includes 24 glass containers in various sizes. They're BPA-free with 100% leak-proof lids. These freezer-to-oven-safe food containers come in blue, red, pink, and grey. The containers have 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NZ Home Insulated Shopping Bags for Groceries or Food Delivery
You can use these insulated shopping bags to insulate hot or cold food. They're reusable, durable, practical, and they come in four sizes, and they have 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Sustainable(Ish) Living Guide: Everything You Need To Know To Make Small Changes That Make a Big Difference by Jen Gale
Miranda shared, "There are some good books out there. I recommend the Sustainable(ish) Living Guide. It has some simple changes you can make in your life."
101 Ways to Go Zero Waste by Kathryn Kellogg
"There's another great book called 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste, that has different things you can do like having a water filter at home and refilling your own water bottle instead of buying single-use plastic water bottles," Miranda said.
Vehhe Metal Straws Stainless Steel Drinking Straws & Cleaning Brush
This set of metal straws includes two straight straws, two bent straws, a cleaning brush, and a carrying case. These straws have 38,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Flex Cap Stainless Steel Reusable Water Bottle - Vacuum Insulated
MK: Yeah, you can use it for hot beverages as well.
While you're shopping, here are some of our favorite products from Miranda Kerr's beauty brand Kora Organics.