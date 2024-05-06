The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Chris Siegfried

Watch : Desiree Hartsock and Chris Talk Wedding Plans

The Bachelor family is growing.

Desiree Siegfried (née Hartsock) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Chris Siegfried.

The former Bachelorette—who already shares sons Asher, 7, and Zander, 5, with the mortgage lender—announced the news by posting a video to Instagram May 4 that showed her drinking from a coffee cup.

"Something's brewing.. & it's not my coffee," she captioned the clip, which then gave fans a look at her baby bump. "Baby #3 coming this November."

And her comments section was blooming with congratulatory messages from her fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

"Omg!" Ashley Iaconetti, who is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Jared Haibon wrote. "Congratulations!!" Added Trista Sutter, who shares two kids with husband Ryan Sutter, "Des!!!!!!! So excited for you guys!!!!!"

Fans first met Desiree, 38, when she appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013. Later that year, the podcast host handed out the roses as the lead on The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Chris.