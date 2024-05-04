Jewel Has Cryptic Message on Love Amid Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Watch : Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Singer Jewel

Jewel's message on true love is a diamond in the rough.

Although the singer—who rumored to be dating Kevin Costner —is continuing to play coy on their relationship status, she did recently reveal why she's in such a good place in life right now.

"I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's," Jewel told People in an interview published May 3. "I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one."

As she put it, "I'm just happy."

In fact, Jewel has never felt better. "I'm more inspired now than I've ever been in my life," the 49-year-old added. "The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old."

As for what else has filled her life with joy following her 2014 divorce from rodeo star Ty Murray? Their 12-year-old son Kase.

"We're very, very, very silly. We're ridiculous and wrestle a lot," she shared. "I didn't think that's the type of mom I'd be, but we do play fight every day, and it's so funny."