Jewel Has Cryptic Message on Love Amid Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Jewel's message on true love is a diamond in the rough.
Although the singer—who rumored to be dating Kevin Costner —is continuing to play coy on their relationship status, she did recently reveal why she's in such a good place in life right now.
"I found love, and I'm not talking about Kevin's," Jewel told People in an interview published May 3. "I'm so happy, irrelevant of a man. It has nothing to do with being in a relationship or not being in one."
As she put it, "I'm just happy."
In fact, Jewel has never felt better. "I'm more inspired now than I've ever been in my life," the 49-year-old added. "The most since I was like 19 or 20 years old."
As for what else has filled her life with joy following her 2014 divorce from rodeo star Ty Murray? Their 12-year-old son Kase.
"We're very, very, very silly. We're ridiculous and wrestle a lot," she shared. "I didn't think that's the type of mom I'd be, but we do play fight every day, and it's so funny."
It's not the only quality that makes their mother-son bond so special.
"I'm the kind of mom that wants to explain probably too much," Jewel noted. "That might be on the negative list, but that's the kind of mom I am. I want to break things down. I want to help him understand. And I hope I'm a good listener."
More recently, the "You Were Meant for Me" artist has been sparking romance rumors with Kevin following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, but neither has confirmed where they stand.
"He's a great person," she told Elle in an interview published April 10, cryptically adding, "The public fascination is intense for sure."
