Tiffany Haddish Confesses She Wanted to Sleep With Henry Cavill Until She Met Him

Tiffany Haddish found Henry Cavill a little less than super.

The Girls Trip star shared that she once lusted after the Superman actor, but her feelings quickly took a turn after she met the 40-year-old—which is something she's found with other celebrities.

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No,'" she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 2. "I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward."

It was then that the comedian realized she wouldn't want to date him after all, adding, "It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he'd be more comfortable.'"

Tiffany, 44, also joked "maybe he's just never had a Black woman be like, 'What's up? What's your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I'll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?'"

But despite the awkwardness, she acknowledges that he's "still beautiful."