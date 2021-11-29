Tiffany Haddish and Common Break Up After One Year Together

Watch : How Tiffany Haddish Draws Inspiration From Herself

She's single!

Tiffany Haddish and Common have ended their relationship after a year of dating, a source close to him tells E! News.

"It was an amicable split," the source shares. "They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward."

He and Tiffany "ultimately decided to end things before continuing on with a long distance relationship," the insider adds, noting that Common will be in the United Kingdom for the next six months shooting a TV show.

Tiffany, meanwhile, is in Atlanta filming a Disney movie with Owen Wilson for several months, according to a separate source.

The news comes after the Girls' Trip star shared a flirty meme on Instagram on Nov. 28. "I want this type of action in my life," she wrote next to a video of a couple having a wild make out session. "Bring in the Acrobats #kissingChallenge somebody better start stretching. I saw this on @jaleelwhite story and couldn't stop laughing. But that is the kind of action we should all have."