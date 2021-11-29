Tiffany Haddish and Common Break Up After One Year Together

She's single!
Tiffany Haddish and Common have ended their relationship after a year of dating, a source close to him tells E! News.
"It was an amicable split," the source shares. "They both still think very highly of one another, work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward."
He and Tiffany "ultimately decided to end things before continuing on with a long distance relationship," the insider adds, noting that Common will be in the United Kingdom for the next six months shooting a TV show.
Tiffany, meanwhile, is in Atlanta filming a Disney movie with Owen Wilson for several months, according to a separate source.
The news comes after the Girls' Trip star shared a flirty meme on Instagram on Nov. 28. "I want this type of action in my life," she wrote next to a video of a couple having a wild make out session. "Bring in the Acrobats #kissingChallenge somebody better start stretching. I saw this on @jaleelwhite story and couldn't stop laughing. But that is the kind of action we should all have."
Tiffany, 41, confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020, during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in," she said.
"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back—it seems like he does anyways—and I love it. I love him."
In Nov. 2020, the Like A Boss actress shared details about the couple's relationship arrangement with Daily Pop. "You know, I might go over to his house a few nights a week and then I'm at my house," the actress told Justin Sylvester. "That's how I've been doing it."
She added, "Why? Because I believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Also, he not paying all my bills! So, I'm not finna be over there all the time."
E! has reached out to Tiffany and Common's reps for comment on the split.