RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Shares How She Feels About Keeping Distance From Teresa Giudice This Season

It looks like there's still a thorny situation in the Garden State when it comes to Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's drama.
Though The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars both appear on the upcoming 14th season, that doesn't mean they've worked through their long-running family feud—with Melissa expressing in one clip how she didn't want to talk about Teresa.
But did she ever worry if this distance could affect her place on the show?
"No, never felt that way," Melissa told E! News' Carolina Bermudez in an exclusive interview. "And I never refused to not speak to her. I just thought it's a dead end. We're not getting anywhere."
Not that she's afraid to have a conversation. "I feel confident enough to be in a room with whoever Bravo is going to put in the room with me and be in my own lane," the Envy founder continued. "I stay in my own lane." (For more with Melissa tune into E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)
Instead, Melissa suggested she's just choosing to focus on other things besides the drama with her sister-in-law—including her life with husband Joe Gorga and their kids Antonia, 18; Gino, 16; and Joey, 14.
"Joe and I are a very known couple on the show, and we're a family that can stand on our own without going to the deep, dark place," she shared. "So that's kind of what I value for me and my family on the show."
And Melissa indicated she's simply not stressing about the rest. "I'm not placing demands on the network or on Bravo, and I think they they're in charge of that," she added. "And they'll decide what's best for everyone. But I'm going to be professional, and I'll work with whoever's in the room."
While fans will have to wait until The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres May 5 to see what's in store, Melissa felt it brought some welcomed changes.
"It's such a different season and it's refreshing, especially for me," she said. "I just feel there's like a weight lifted off my shoulders not to have that family drama be the center of it all."
And Melissa and Teresa aren't the only ones coming back this season. Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda are also returning, and Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler are again appearing as friends.
Though the new season hasn't even debuted, Melissa indicated she's already excited about the reunion.
"There's so much that needs to come out, and that's the place to do it," she said. "I mean, there's so many rumors and things going on on social media right now. I don't know if you're seeing it all, but there's a lot of things happening. So can't wait to talk about that."
However, the reunion isn't the only thing Melissa is excited about. She announced earlier this year that she's opened another Envy store in Huntington, Long Island in New York.
"Envy in Huntington has just been such a hit, such a success," she said. "I couldn't be happier with the people coming through, and just the success of having a small business for me is special. It is. And the fact that I grew this company from the ground up, live on television with everyone seeing my struggles as a mom at first trying to breakthrough and having Joe give me some hard times—he doesn't call it crumbs anymore, I can tell you that."
As fans wait for The Real Housewives of New Jersey to premiere, look back at the Giudice and Gorga family drama below.
