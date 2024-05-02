RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Shares How She Feels About Keeping Distance From Teresa Giudice This Season

Watch : Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga: Inside RHONJ's Heated Family Feud

It looks like there's still a thorny situation in the Garden State when it comes to Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's drama.

Though The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars both appear on the upcoming 14th season, that doesn't mean they've worked through their long-running family feud—with Melissa expressing in one clip how she didn't want to talk about Teresa.

But did she ever worry if this distance could affect her place on the show?

"No, never felt that way," Melissa told E! News' Carolina Bermudez in an exclusive interview. "And I never refused to not speak to her. I just thought it's a dead end. We're not getting anywhere."

Not that she's afraid to have a conversation. "I feel confident enough to be in a room with whoever Bravo is going to put in the room with me and be in my own lane," the Envy founder continued. "I stay in my own lane." (For more with Melissa tune into E! News tonight, May 2 at 11 p.m.)