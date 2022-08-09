Luis Ruelas Responds to Rumors Teresa Giudice Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga Wedding Bill

From "I do" to "We didn't."
Teresa Guidice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas aren't letting a rumor affect their newlywed bliss. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was accused of sending Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga a bill for skipping out on her and Luis' wedding, but now, her new groom is shutting it down on behalf of his bride.
"We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa—we are not petty," Luis commented on a fan account's post on Aug. 9. "Joe and Melissa were missed."
Teresa's RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin also came to her defense, as shown in a screenshot featured in the Instagram post Luis responded to. "I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews," Jennifer tweeted, "Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts."
The Gorgas have yet to address the rumor, which initially surfaced in an Aug. 8 Radar Online story. Teresa was specifically reported to have charged her brother and sister-in-law for the meals allotted to them once they RSVP'd "yes" to her Aug. 6 wedding. However, as a source previously told E! News, Joe and Melissa did not attend following increased tensions with both Teresa and Luis.
The drama is nothing new for Teresa, Joe and Melissa. Much of the family civil war—which also used to involve Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice—has been documented on RHONJ over the years, and as recently as May, Joe stormed off set at the season 12 reunion mid-argument with his sister.
Though Melissa was a no-show at the vows, Teresa's other RHONJ co-stars—Jennifer, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider—were indeed in attendance.
