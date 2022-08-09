Luis Ruelas Responds to Rumors Teresa Giudice Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga Wedding Bill

Watch : Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down $10K Wedding Hair

From "I do" to "We didn't."

Teresa Guidice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas aren't letting a rumor affect their newlywed bliss. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was accused of sending Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga a bill for skipping out on her and Luis' wedding, but now, her new groom is shutting it down on behalf of his bride.

"We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa—we are not petty," Luis commented on a fan account's post on Aug. 9. "Joe and Melissa were missed."

Teresa's RHONJ co-star Jennifer Aydin also came to her defense, as shown in a screenshot featured in the Instagram post Luis responded to. "I just saw some wackadoo #fakenews," Jennifer tweeted, "Teresa and Louie would NEVER be so petty #facts."

The Gorgas have yet to address the rumor, which initially surfaced in an Aug. 8 Radar Online story. Teresa was specifically reported to have charged her brother and sister-in-law for the meals allotted to them once they RSVP'd "yes" to her Aug. 6 wedding. However, as a source previously told E! News, Joe and Melissa did not attend following increased tensions with both Teresa and Luis.