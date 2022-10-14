Everything You Need to Know About BravoCon 2022

Watch : NBCUniversal's BravoCon Bazaar Virtual Tour

The biggest reality TV event of the year is finally here.

For the first time since 2019, BravoCon is back in-person to celebrate the best of all things Bravo with a three-day event full of star-studded experiences, exclusive announcements and more. And with so much happening this weekend at New York City's Javits Center, we've rounded up all the important things you need to know before the festivities commence on Friday, Oct. 14.

Whether you're a die-hard Bravoholic or a Bravo newbie, BravoCon has events lined up for every kind of fan, including cast panels, shopping experiences and celebrity photo ops, just to name a few.

Speaking of celebs, over 100 Bravolebrities will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including the casts of Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck and stars (past and present) from The Real Housewives franchise.

Not to mention, the stars will gather together for Andy Cohen's jam-packed, hour-long Watch What Happens Live BravoCon special LEGENDS BALL: Sponsored by Lay's® and State Farm®.