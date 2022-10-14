The biggest reality TV event of the year is finally here.
For the first time since 2019, BravoCon is back in-person to celebrate the best of all things Bravo with a three-day event full of star-studded experiences, exclusive announcements and more. And with so much happening this weekend at New York City's Javits Center, we've rounded up all the important things you need to know before the festivities commence on Friday, Oct. 14.
Whether you're a die-hard Bravoholic or a Bravo newbie, BravoCon has events lined up for every kind of fan, including cast panels, shopping experiences and celebrity photo ops, just to name a few.
Speaking of celebs, over 100 Bravolebrities will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including the casts of Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck and stars (past and present) from The Real Housewives franchise.
Not to mention, the stars will gather together for Andy Cohen's jam-packed, hour-long Watch What Happens Live BravoCon special LEGENDS BALL: Sponsored by Lay's® and State Farm®.
Scroll below to find out everything you need to know about BravoCon 2022.
When Is BravoCon 2022?
This year's event begins on Friday, Oct. 14, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 16.
Where Is BravoCon 2022 Happening?
The majority of BravoCon events—including photo ops and panels—will take place at the Javits Center in New York City. But for fans who scored tickets to Watch What Happens Live, tapings for the show will take place at the Manhattan Center.
Get directions to both locations here.
Which Bravo Stars Are Attending?
Over 100 celebrities stars are set to attend the fan convention from the following Bravo series: The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, Family Karma, Southern Charm, Summer House, Married to Medicine, Project Runway, Kandi & The Gang, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Watch What Happens Live.
Other guests include fan-favorite Bravo kids and significant others, legacy Housewives and Below Deck Galley Talk's Kate Chastain.
Check out the full list of celebs here.
What Events Are Taking Place?
There are tons of events in store to keep fans busy all weekend long.
For starters, Andy Cohen will host five episodes of Watch What Happens Live from the event, kicking things off with the star-studded special LEGENDS BALL: Sponsored by Lay's® and State Farm®.
Along with various celebrity photo ops and panels, fans can go shopping at the Bravo Bazaar, immerse themselves in a special Bravloland experience and enjoy themed bars and drinks.
And on Saturday, Oct. 15, fans can party it up with Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval at the BRAVOCON AFTER DARK: Presented by Bud Light Seltzer party at the Manhattan Center, featuring a performance from his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, along with several special guests.
For fans unable to attend the in-person festivities, they can shop products from their fav Bravo stars and shows thanks to the Bravo Virtual Bazaar (which can you experience here.)
Check out the full day-by-day schedule of events here.