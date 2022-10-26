Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Dissing Luis Ruelas Marriage

It looks like the bad blood between Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga isn't going away anytime soon.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished all about her BravoCon 2022 experience on the Oct. 25 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, including how she felt about her brother's not-so-nice comment about her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
During a BravoCon episode of Watch What Happens Live, Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, was asked which she thinks will last longer: her husband's stand-up comedy career or Teresa's new marriage. After refusing to answer, Joe got up and said, "I'm gonna answer the question. My stand-up career, baby!"
Teresa revealed both she and Luis were hurt by Joe's words. "That's not my brother," she said, adding that she doesn't know "what kind of character he's trying to play."
"What he just did at BravoCon, that's very mean-spirited, very sad," the Bravo star continued, "and I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant."
Tensions between Teresa, Joe and Melissa have been high since the couple skipped out on Teresa and Luis' Aug. 6 nuptials following a fight filming season 13 of RHONJ.
"This is the last time I'm talking about this because there's gonna be a lot of things addressed, obviously, at the reunion," Teresa concluded. "And then, after that, I'm done."
On the podcast, Teresa also addressed rumors that the RHONJ cast was separated into two BravoCon panels because she didn't want to be in a panel with Melissa.
"Bravo makes that decision," the 50-year-old stated. But perhaps the biggest reason for the split was to keep things fresh between the cast ahead of filming the season 13 reunion.
"They didn't want our reunion to happen at BravoCon, even though I'm sure the fans would have loved that," said Teresa. "But Bravo is smarter than that."
Fans will have to wait a while to see Teresa, Joe and Melissa's ongoing drama play out on the small screen.
Until then, catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey streaming now on Peacock.
