Teresa Giudice Says Joe Gorga Is "Not My Brother" After Dissing Luis Ruelas Marriage

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

It looks like the bad blood between Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga isn't going away anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star dished all about her BravoCon 2022 experience on the Oct. 25 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, including how she felt about her brother's not-so-nice comment about her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

During a BravoCon episode of Watch What Happens Live, Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, was asked which she thinks will last longer: her husband's stand-up comedy career or Teresa's new marriage. After refusing to answer, Joe got up and said, "I'm gonna answer the question. My stand-up career, baby!"

Teresa revealed both she and Luis were hurt by Joe's words. "That's not my brother," she said, adding that she doesn't know "what kind of character he's trying to play."

"What he just did at BravoCon, that's very mean-spirited, very sad," the Bravo star continued, "and I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant."