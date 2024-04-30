Sara Evans Details Struggle With Eating Disorder and Body Dysmorphia

Watch : How Physical's Storyline Tackles Eating Disorders & Family Trauma

Sara Evans is opening up about her body image struggles.

The county singer recently shared how being in the spotlight has made her more self-conscience of her appearance, especially when she reads comments from others.

"It bothers me, I won't say that it doesn't," Sara told Cheryl Burke on the April 28 episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "I have an eating disorder. I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal."

The 53-year-old noted that because she's felt pressured to maintain her looks, she suffers from body dysmorphia.

"My record label, every time I'd had a baby, they would be like, 'When's she gonna lose weight?'" Sara—who shares kids Avery, 24, Olivia, 20, and Audrey, 19, with ex-husband Craig Schelske—explained. "So, things like that would get in my head."