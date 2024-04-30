Sara Evans Details Struggle With Eating Disorder and Body Dysmorphia

Sara Evans is opening up about her body image struggles.
The county singer recently shared how being in the spotlight has made her more self-conscience of her appearance, especially when she reads comments from others.
"It bothers me, I won't say that it doesn't," Sara told Cheryl Burke on the April 28 episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "I have an eating disorder. I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal."
The 53-year-old noted that because she's felt pressured to maintain her looks, she suffers from body dysmorphia.
"My record label, every time I'd had a baby, they would be like, 'When's she gonna lose weight?'" Sara—who shares kids Avery, 24, Olivia, 20, and Audrey, 19, with ex-husband Craig Schelske—explained. "So, things like that would get in my head."
Sara said she finds herself listening to these remarks because she doesn't like letting others down.
"I'm a people pleaser," she revealed. "If I'm skinny and I'm pretty and I did a good show, then I'm loved—and I want to feel loved no matter what."
Other times, she wants to clap back at rude comments, like when a person once told her, "What happened to your face?"
"That bothered me all day long," the "Born to Fly" singer confessed. "I just wanted to respond like, 'How dare you?' I haven't done anything to my face; I've had Botox."
She added, "You wanna know what happened to my face? I'm 52."
