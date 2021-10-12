Megan Fox Shares Her Struggle With Body Dysmorphia: "I Have a Lot of Deep Insecurities"

Watch : Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Prove Their Love Is Bulletproof

Megan Fox has faced a lot of judgment throughout her career. And while some may be quick to assume she has it all, the 35-year-old actress is sharing that she doesn't always feel as confident as she appears.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,'" she said in a joint interview with Machine Gun Kelly for British GQ Style's autumn/winter 2021 issue. "They most likely don't feel that way about themselves."

Fox was then asked if she feels this way about herself. "Yeah, I have body dysmorphia," she replied. "I have a lot of deep insecurities."

During the interview, Fox also spoke about the recent media reexamination of the way she was mistreated earlier in her career. "That is something that I did a lot of work on," she told the magazine, recalling how she stepped away from the spotlight a few years ago to reflect and embark on a spiritual journey.

"I've done everything you can do to try to make sense of that," the Transformers star continued about the comments she'd receive. "Because it's easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously. That's your first instinct and response, but that doesn't serve you and that makes life miserable, living life as a victim. 'Why is this happening to me?' You're giving away your power constantly."