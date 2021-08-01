2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Jonah Hill Shows Off New Tattoo Promoting Body Positivity

Oscar-nominated star Jonah Hill hdebuted new ink promoting body positivity and acceptance, an issue he has highlighted for a while following his personal experience with being body shamed.

By Corinne Heller Aug 01, 2021 8:01 PM
Jonah HillBodyBody Image
Jonah Hill is serious about promoting body positivity and he's got the ink to back it up.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, the 37-year-old Oscar nominee posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself showing off a new back tattoo that read, "Body Love," which parodies the "rock on" hand gesture logo of water sports apparel company Body Glove.

Hill's mom, costume designer Sharon Feldstein, commented, "I love this and you."

In February, the Wolf of Wall Street star, who also has other tattoos, was photographed by paparazzi while surfing. He wrote on his Instagram, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."

He continued, "This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post'. It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

Hill, whose weight has fluctuated in recent years, told GQ magazine in comments published last November that he was "always a bigger guy." The actor, who was promoting a new Adidas collab at the time, added, "It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style."

"Even now, I'll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever," he continued, "and people are like, 'That guy? The schlubby guy from Superbad?'"

