Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Says This Brightening Eye Cream Is So Good You Can Skip Concealer

If you want a Southern Charm-inspired glow-up, Madison LeCroy is your guide with all of the best tips and beauty essentials she swears by. During a recent Amazon Live session, Madison shared her must-haves, including a recommendation from the one and only Patricia Altschul.

At the top of the list is Madison's go-to eye cream that has a brightening effect so amazing that you can skip the concealer, according to Madison. If you want to use concealer anyway, Madison adores this $9 pick. And if you're on the hunt for budget-friendly finds, Madison's got your back with game-changing picks like a $7 instant cuticle remover and a $4 lip balm.

Whether you're in the mood to splurge or if you're looking for affordable products, you'll be charmed by Madison's picks.

