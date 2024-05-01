Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Says This Brightening Eye Cream Is So Good You Can Skip Concealer

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you want a Southern Charm-inspired glow-up, Madison LeCroy is your guide with all of the best tips and beauty essentials she swears by. During a recent Amazon Live session, Madison shared her must-haves, including a recommendation from the one and only Patricia Altschul.
At the top of the list is Madison's go-to eye cream that has a brightening effect so amazing that you can skip the concealer, according to Madison. If you want to use concealer anyway, Madison adores this $9 pick. And if you're on the hunt for budget-friendly finds, Madison's got your back with game-changing picks like a $7 instant cuticle remover and a $4 lip balm.
Whether you're in the mood to splurge or if you're looking for affordable products, you'll be charmed by Madison's picks.
TL;DR:
- Madison's Most Affordable Find: e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm ($4)
- Madison's Brightening Eye Cream: Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment ($37)
- Patricia's Recommendation: Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL ($18)
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment, Nourishing and Hydrating Eye Cream
"I absolutely love this. This gives you that brightness. This is great to wear without having to do an under-eye concealer because it instantly brightens up."
More From Madison: "This is a great brand especially if you are sensitive, this does not irritate [my skin] at all."
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Patch
"If you don't have the Mighty Patch for that blemish that just pops up randomly, you're missing out. They really work well."
Shoppers Agree: These top-selling pimple patches have 123,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
They're a celebrity favorite with recommendations from Vanessa Hudgens,Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, and Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li.
Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Eye Gels
Madison used these hydrating under-eye gels before applying makeup during her live stream.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
"These are little towels for your face, great for when you're removing eye makeup. Patricia is the one who got me on these. These are great.
Shoppers Agree: These towels have 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
These are a Bravolebrity favorite. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended them and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna did too.
COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer
"I love the snail serums. They have changed my skin. This is an all-in-one cream. I apply it before makeup sometimes. I might use this all over my body. I love this."
Glow Recipe Pink Juice Hydrating Face Moisturizer
"It's very gel-based. I feel like if you have combination skin or tend to be a little more oily, this is more of your vibe."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's pick has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum: Makeup Primer, Hydrating Face Serum
"You would apply this like a primer."
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
"A lot of the time, I overarch because it makes my lips look bigger. Plump and ready to go. This is an everyday product.
Shoppers Agree: Madison's lip balm has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are several scents to choose from.
Madison previously recommended this product, which has also been has also been shared by Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, and Harry Jowsey.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
"I've always been a huge fan of the Tatcha products. I think they're very hydrating. I love them.
Shoppers Agree: This cream has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
"You're gonna hydrate, brighten, and soften. This smells nice.
Shoppers Agree: Madison's overnight mask has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This product has also been recommended by Sydney Sweeney, Kyle Richards, and Drew Sidora.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"I use this all the time. You've got to let it dry a little bit. I will keep a small handheld fan to dry my products on my face.
Shoppers Agree: Madison's skincare must-have is a customer favorite with 60,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. She has recommended it several times.
This is a celeb favorite, which has also been recommended by Vanessa Hudgens, Lala Kent, and Paige DeSorbo.
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
"This is a foundation stick. I can use it as a highlighter in a lighter shade. This one is more matte. This is extremely light.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer
"If you're on a budget and need something more reasonable, I have this Maybelline corrector. This is more hydrating."
Shoppers Agree: This concealer has 149,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison previously recommended this concealer along with The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams, Top Chef alum Gail Simmons, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and Anne Winters.
Patrick Ta Major Skin Crème Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo
"This is the Patrick Ta foundation. I absolutely love this one. I have every shade. It comes with a finishing powder as well. It is very creamy. You can use the powder to set it on the face so it doesn't move."
Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel
"If you are looking for a great body wash, the Molton Brown is probably my favorite.
Molton Brown Purifying Shampoo with Indian Cress
"A purifying shampoo is great to do when you've gone days without washing your hair and you've put all this dry shampoo on there. You need a purifying shampoo to kind of cleanse the palette. It smells rich."
Salt & Stone Antioxidant-Rich Body Wash
"This body wash is unisex. I absolutely love this product. It looks great in the shower.
eos Shea Better Body Lotion- Fragrance Free
"This is fragrance-free. I don't know about you guys, but I've got to put lotion on my legs. This is a good one that's reasonable.
Shoppers Agree: Madison's lotion has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison recommends the unscented version, but if you prefer a fragrance, there are several scents to choose from.
Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream with Pump Dispenser
"if you need a good moisturizing cream and you're very sensitive skin-wise, your dermatologist has probably recommended this a thousand times."
More From Madison: "The price on this is incredible. You get so much of it. I swear a lot of high-end brands take this product and stamp their label on it. I've been complimented on the softness of my skin before and it's always gonna be something like that."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's moisturizer has 31,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clé de Peau Beauté Bronzing Powder Duo
"This is a powder product. This is beautiful. It's magic.
Clé de Peau Beauté High Coverage Foundation Brush
Madison applied her makeup with this foundation brush.
Madison uses the color taupe. Amazon has 8 shades to choose from.
Kerastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo
"If you have extremely dry hair, this is what you're gonna need to get. This is for weakened hair that's prone to breakage."
More From Madison: "This is going to be great if you're blonde or if you have experienced a lot of breakage with your hair, which is normally due to overprocessing. Even when I was doing hair 15 years ago, this was my go-to and it hasn't changed. Let me just say, I've tried it all."
KISS imPRESS Falsies False Eyelashes
"These are pre-bond on it, so you don't have to buy glue. No glue? Love that. The trick to applying lashes on yourself is taking a mirror and holding it under your face. The price of these are so good.
Shoppers Agree: These no-glue-needed lashes have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amika Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil With Hyaluronic Acid
"This is a hydrating hair oil. I just do a little bit. Their products smell so nice. I could do this all day. You can do it on damp hair as well.
Olaplex No. 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
"I like this because it's clear."
Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover
"This is an instant cuticle remover."
Shoppers Agree: This instant cuticle remover has 26,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ONESIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
"You don't get shine with this. Love this."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner
Madison uses this lip liner in the shade Warm Taupe.
e.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm
"I like that."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's lip balm has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 5 scents to choose from.
OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil
"I always keep this in my purse. It's not something we really look at, but it does make your manicure last a lot longer and look fresh."
Shoppers Agree: Madison's cuticle oil has 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Caudalie Vinosource Hydra Moisturizing Sorbet, Lightweight Moisturizer
"I like that. It smells good."
