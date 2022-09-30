Yes, You Can Buy Those Champagne Bongs From Southern Charm

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For years, I've been dreaming about getting invited to Patricia Altschul's house. She has the best parties on Southern Charm. She sticks to a theme, goes all out with the food and drinks, and, of course, she has the most fun out of everyone in attendance. During the episode that aired on September 29, 2022, Patricia invited Madison LeCroy and Naomie Olindo over for some champagne and caviar.
Instead of breaking out the champagne flutes, the ladies sipped from Chambongs, which combine everything amazing from a champagne glass and beer bong. In her confessional, Patricia said, "A friend of mine gave me chambongs and I never heard of a Chambong." The Bravo star explained, "They're like long stem pipes that you pour the champagne in and you drink it all at once."
Patricia's son Whitney Sudler-Smith was blushing while she sipped her champagne, but the ladies had the best time. If I can't have champagne and caviar at Patricia's house, I'll do the next best thing: buy my own Chambong. These champagne shooters bring fun to any occasion. You'll charm everyone at the party if you show up with these. You need them for your next bachelorette party, tailgate, or girls' night.
Southern Charm Champagne Bongs
Chambong Champagne Shooter
The Chambong is just what you need to elevate your next event. And, of course, you need the official Chambong Holder for easy refills.
The Southern Charm ladies aren't the only people who enjoy the Chambong. Check out these rave reviews.
Chambong Champagne Shooter Reviews
A shopper shared, "Originally bought these for a bachelorette trip. They are so fun and underrated I now gift them all the time and have a stand with two of my own on my bar cart. Perfect for any beverage not just champagne, my brother is obsessed with using them for beer he stole one of mine."
Another reviewed, "Great purchase for a Bachelorette party. Quality were wonderful and loved that they were a nice strong acrylic. 10/10 would buy again."
"Great product that can really change the vibe of a party. Super fun, easy to use, durable (dropped several times and still in perfect condition), and easy to clean," an Amazon customer said.
Someone else declared, "We love these! They are so fun and even folks who aren't a fan of champagne, get a kick out of using these."
A fan of the product explained, "I have gifted these as a 'will you be my bridesmaid' gift and they loved them. We also used them at all our bachelorette parties to have 'accelerated mimosas' and people think they are so fun. Also goes over well at New Years parties."
