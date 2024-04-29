Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy Fires Back at Postpartum Body Shamers After Her Wedding

Watch : Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs

Every rose has its thorn—and Natalie Joy isn't afraid to poke people with them.

Just a few hours after marrying Nick Viall on her family's Georgia farm on April 27, the surgical technologist clapped back at critics commenting on her postpartum body.

"Some of yall are actually being ridiculous with these comments," Natalie—who welcomed her and Nick's daughter River Rose in February—shared in an April 28 Instagram Story. "Yes im breastfeeding so as the night went on my boobs got bigger. I was not in 'pain' i simply just had massive tits."

She continued, "I was surrounded by people i consider family and literal family. nobody made it weird so yall don't make it weird. Anyways continuing on with good vibes and wishing yall the best!!!"

As for what she wore on the big day? The 25-year-old chose not one, but two bridal gowns from CINQ that featured plunging necklines and waist-cinching corsets.