Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy Fires Back at Postpartum Body Shamers After Her Wedding

Every rose has its thorn—and Natalie Joy isn't afraid to poke people with them.
Just a few hours after marrying Nick Viall on her family's Georgia farm on April 27, the surgical technologist clapped back at critics commenting on her postpartum body.
"Some of yall are actually being ridiculous with these comments," Natalie—who welcomed her and Nick's daughter River Rose in February—shared in an April 28 Instagram Story. "Yes im breastfeeding so as the night went on my boobs got bigger. I was not in 'pain' i simply just had massive tits."
She continued, "I was surrounded by people i consider family and literal family. nobody made it weird so yall don't make it weird. Anyways continuing on with good vibes and wishing yall the best!!!"
As for what she wore on the big day? The 25-year-old chose not one, but two bridal gowns from CINQ that featured plunging necklines and waist-cinching corsets.
Natalie explained on Instagram that her reception look, which showcased her curves with its sheer lace embroidery, made her feel "SO sexy!!" And although the critics expressed their distaste for the wedding dress, many of her fans came to her defense.
"To all who don't like the dress. Shut up! She didn't need your advice," one Instagram user wrote, to which another person replied, "We should be talking about the fact that she just had a baby and the only thing that matters is that she was comfortable and felt good about herself."
But it's clear the newlyweds aren't letting the haters rain on their parade, as Nick revealed they are headed towards paradise. He snapped a photo of himself with Natalie and their baby girl on an airplane, writing, "Honeymoon begins."
Before getting married, The Bachelor alum, 43, opened up about celebrating their wedding day with their daughter.
"I think that that will be a real special moment to have her be a part of it and in photos," the Viall Files podcast host told E! News. "It will be a great memory."
He added, "We do have so much to be grateful for, truly, with everything we have in our lives."
