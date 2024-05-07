Cara Delevingne Is Covered in Diamonds With Hooded 2024 Met Gala Outfit

Watch : Cara Delevingne GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Cara Delevingne is going from Carnival Row to giving fans a front row seat to her 2024 Met Gala look.

The actress arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in a diamond-studded top with a hooded headpiece and white satin skirt from Stella McCartney—with her being styled by Jamie Mizrahi. (See every star's look here).

Cara told Live From E! that the ensemble is made of lab-grown diamonds to leave a "healthy imprint."

Of course, Cara is no stranger to the Met Gala. In fact, she first attended the ball in 2011.

Last year, Cara paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld by sporting one of his designs—a nod to his famous white shirt—for the Costume Institute's exhibition honoring him.

Previously, the Only Murders in the Building alum donned Dior for four years in a row—including her red suit and gold body paint for the second half of the "In America" exhibit in 2022, her "Peg the Patriarchy" outfit for the first half in 2021, her striped, rainbow look for the Camp exhibition in 2019 and a black, sheer dress and matching veil for the Heavenly Bodies theme in 2018.