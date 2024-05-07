Cara Delevingne Is Covered in Diamonds With Hooded 2024 Met Gala Outfit

Cara Delevingne, who has been attending the Met Gala for over a decade, turned heads at the May 6 event in New York City. To see the model’s latest look, keep reading.

Cara Delevingne is going from Carnival Row to giving fans a front row seat to her 2024 Met Gala look.

The actress arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in a diamond-studded top with a hooded headpiece and white satin skirt from Stella McCartney—with her being styled by Jamie Mizrahi. (See every star's look here). 

Cara told Live From E! that the ensemble is made of lab-grown diamonds to leave a "healthy imprint."

Of course, Cara is no stranger to the Met Gala. In fact, she first attended the ball in 2011. 

Last year, Cara paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld by sporting one of his designs—a nod to his famous white shirt—for the Costume Institute's exhibition honoring him.

Previously, the Only Murders in the Building alum donned Dior for four years in a row—including her red suit and gold body paint for the second half of the "In America" exhibit in 2022, her "Peg the Patriarchy" outfit for the first half in 2021, her striped, rainbow look for the Camp exhibition in 2019 and a black, sheer dress and matching veil for the Heavenly Bodies theme in 2018.

But no matter what she wears, Cara always stays true to herself.

"My No. 1 style rule is if you feel good in it, it doesn't matter what anyone else says," she explained to ELLE UK in July. "'Cause as long as it makes you feel good, that's the point of clothing. Screw everyone else. They don't know about fashion because no one does."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The dress code for this year's Met Gala is "The Garden of Time." And when guests aren't gazing at each other's outfits, they can check out the exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Anna Wintour and Zendaya are serving as the co-chairs. To see more stars at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading.

