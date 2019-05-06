Fried Eggs, Face Masks & More: All of the Craziest Accessories on the Carpet at the 2019 Met Gala

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 6, 2019 7:08 PM

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

If there's anything we can learn from the 2019 Met Gala, it's that even common household items can be couture if you just believe.

From hairdryers to telephones, common objects had their moment in the spotlight on the pink carpet. Normally, these items would probably stick out like a sore thumb, but the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme is making them statement pieces. Lady GagaTracee Ellis Ross and more stars mastered the art of the theatrical styles with their frames, phones and fashion.

Although, it must be noted that Jared Leto's decapitated head is more of a prop that belongs on the set of a sci-fi movie instead of the steps of the Met. That being said, if it works, it works. And Jared's shocking look definitely worked.

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

To see how these stars found the fashion in the mundane, check out the gallery below!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Retro phones might not replace the iPhone anytime soon, but they are fast becoming the hottest accessory of this season.

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Serena Williams

Whether it's on the court or on the pink carpet, Nikes will always have a place in the tennis players ensemble.

Cara Delevingne, 2019 Met Gala

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Eggs and bananas don't just make for great ingredients, but they can also function as a headpiece if needed.

Elle Fanning, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Elle Fanning

It's often the smallest details that can make the biggest difference, especially when they dangle from your nails.

Hailey Bieber, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Hailey Bieber

The model brings back the early aughts trend of flashing the G-string, but takes it up a notch with an Alexander Wang thong.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kacey Musgraves

Forget clutches! The singer is taking style up a notch by carrying a shocking pink hair dryer.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lady Gaga

Nothing can rain on this girl's parade, because she came prepared with an umbrella.

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross

When your makeup looks this good, it deserves to be framed for all to see. 

Ezra Miller, 2019 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Ezra Miller

Being two-faced takes on a different meaning with this life-like face mask.

Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Zendaya

The Fairy Godmother knew what she was doing when she created this princess look, complete with a carriage that doubled as a purse.

Tessa Thompson, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Tessa Thompson

Guests should probably make sure they don't get on this star's bad side. She's carrying a whip!

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

The actor is giving the headless horseman a run for his money in the accessory department.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

This pink wagon has everything a girl wants: rosé, couture luggage and pink hats.

Don't miss E! News Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. for a full recap of fashion's biggest night!

TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Style Collective , VG , Fashion , Apple News , Top Stories

