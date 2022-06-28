Only Murders in the Building: Cara Delevingne Dishes on That Selena Gomez Kiss

The Arconia is full of secrets, but Cara Delevingne—who plays the mysterious Alice on season two of Only Murders in the Building—has no problem confessing what it was like to work on the beloved Hulu series.
Cara did exactly that during the June 28 episode of E!'s web series While You Were Streaming, explaining that joining the true-crime comedy was exciting in itself, but to be able to star alongside her BFF Selena Gomez who plays leading lady Mabel—well, that was huge.
"We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy," Cara said. "So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with."
The pair is working quite closely, too. Alice is Mabel's love interest, and the characters even share a steamy kiss during season two's second episode.
"It was just fun," Cara said, reflecting on the makeout sesh. "Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"
She continued, "It was just hysterical. It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it."
Cara, who came out as pansexual in 2020, also felt empowered by her portrayal of Alice, specifically. "For me to be able to get to play a queer role meant so much to me, and [Selena] knew that," she said. "To represent that was really exciting."
Selena was equally adoring of her bestie turned OMITB co-star, insisting that Cara "got this part completely on her own."
"I actually want to give her her accolades," Selena told E! on While You Were Streaming. "This was all her, and I couldn't have been luckier. She is fantastic and I love our characters and our relationship. I got very proud as a friend to see her just do an incredible job."
In a nod to the show's other leads—Steve Martin and Martin Short—Selena called Cara "the Marty to my Steve."
Catch all four actors on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. The first two episodes are now streaming, and the rest of the season will release every Tuesday throughout the summer.