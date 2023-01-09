Carnival Row Season 2 Teases a New Murder as It Heads to Its Epic Conclusion

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Come one, come all—step right up as Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne prepare for their final bow with Carnival Row!

After more than three years, the duo is officially returning to the world of The Burgue and the fae for season two of their Prime Video fantasy drama.

Amazon dropped the official teaser trailer for the upcoming final season of Carnival Row on Jan. 9, and it looks like our beloved characters have another murder on their hands. Unfortunately, relations between the mythical creatures and the humans who share their world have only gotten worse since the show's debut outing back in 2019, which means the high society elite are out for blood.

Let's just say heads will roll...literally.

"I thought if we were peaceful, they'd show us mercy. But now we know the truth," Delevingne's Vignette explains. "If they shoot at us, nail our heads against a wall, they will pay for it in their own blood."