Cara Delevingne Is Jaw-Dropping In a Topless 2022 Met Gala Look

Watch : See Stars BEFORE Met Gala 2022: Jack Harlow & More

There's a reason Cara Delevingne is a Met Gala mainstay.

The 29-year-old actress and model made the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art her runway in a stunning, red two-piece look at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 in New York City. The Carnival Row actress certainly channeled the Regency Era for her Met Gala ensemble, as she wore a cropped blazer that was reminiscent of a British soldier's uniform from the mid-1800s. Delevingne topped off her ensemble with satin heels and a striking cane.

She then really spiced up the red carpet by revealing what was underneath her blazer: Gold pasties and her painted gold body. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Delevingne always likes to make a statement with her Met Gala looks, from her Gothic, all-black dress and crown in 2018 to her striped, rainbow extravaganza in 2019 to last year's "Peg the Patriarchy"—printed Christian Dior white vest and pants.

After skipping a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Met Gala—and Delevingne—returned in September 2021 with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." The actress revealed in an interview with Vogue that her Dior ensemble made her "nearly burst into tears."