The 2024 Met Gala "Garden of Time" Theme and Dress Code, Explained

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

Prepare for the 2024 Met Gala red carpet to look like a beautiful bouquet.

On May 6, the biggest and brightest stars will step out in their most fantastical designs at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the annual event—hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth—will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the theme is "The Garden of Time."

That means, fans can expect to see an explosion of florals and nature-inspired designs on the red carpet.

"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in November, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."

But before celebrities show off their flower power, keep reading to get the inside details about the 2024 Met Gala.