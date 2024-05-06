The 2024 Met Gala "Garden of Time" Theme and Dress Code, Explained

Before celebrities like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny showcase their fierce fashion at the 2024 Met Gala, read all about this year's theme: "The Garden of Time."

By Alyssa Morin May 06, 2024 12:00 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetMet GalaAnna WintourCelebritiesFeaturesE! Insider
Watch: What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

Prepare for the 2024 Met Gala red carpet to look like a beautiful bouquet.

On May 6, the biggest and brightest stars will step out in their most fantastical designs at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the annual event—hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad BunnyZendayaJennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth—will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the theme is "The Garden of Time."

That means, fans can expect to see an explosion of florals and nature-inspired designs on the red carpet.

"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in November, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."

But before celebrities show off their flower power, keep reading to get the inside details about the 2024 Met Gala.

photos
Celebs Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?

This year's Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

However, this isn't a Disney princess reimagining. It's about honoring clothes that are so fragile, they can never be worn again. Thus, these diaphanous fabrics and one-of-a-kind constructions are considered "sleeping beauties" in the archives of the museum.

As Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

The exhibition will also have three main zones that emphasize the Earth's elements: Land, Sea and Sky.

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic

What inspired the 2024 Met Gala theme?

The fashion extravaganza has been inspired by everything from legendary designers to religion and futurism. But this year's Met Gala pays homage to the 1962 short story, The Garden of Time, written by author J.G. Ballard.

The book follows Count Axel and his wife, who listen to Mozart in their beautiful villa that's surrounded by a garden of crystal flowers. But outside their gilded cage, is an angry mob that nears their place of solitude. To keep the army at bay, Axel must turn back time by plucking his flowers, one by one, until there is nothing left.

What is the 2024 Met Gala dress code?

The 2024 Met Gala dress code is "The Garden of Time," which plays off of J.G.'s short story title. While the theme can be interpreted in various ways, it's likely we'll see creations inspired by plants, flowers and other botanicals.

Florals? For spring? Why, yes, it will be groundbreaking at the Met Gala.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Who is hosting the 2024 Met Gala?

The cohosts joining Anna Wintour this year are Bad BunnyZendayaJennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. This will commemorate the Marvel actor's first time at the annual event, while it marks Bad Bunny's third appearance, the Euphoria actress' sixth and J.Lo's 14th.

How long with the fashion exhibit be at the Metropolitan Museum?

The exhibit runs from May 10 through Sept. 2.

According to the MET, the show will feature approximately 250 garments and accessories all connected visually through nature.

So, expect to be transported, as the exhibit includes several sensory capabilities, like smelling hats with floral notes or touching walls embossed with embroidered fabrics. And prepare to gaze upon the "illusion technique known as Pepper's ghost," the museum website states, which will display how the "hobble skirt" restricted women's strides in the early 20th century.

All in all, the exhibit will span over 400 years of fashion history and showcase designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy and others. And the pieces that are too fragile to ever be worn again—such as a Charles Frederick Worth gown from 1877—will be viewed through "animation, light projection, AI, CGI and other forms of sensory stimulation," the museum website reads.

"By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses," Andrew said in a press release, "the show aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life."

Before stars dress to impress on the first Monday in May, keep reading to see the best looks of all time at the event.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian Arriving (Literally) Unrecognizable

For her red-carpet entrance at the 2021 Met Gala, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had the world buzzing with her shocking faceless all-black look: a custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga. And if you're wondering how Kim was able to see through the material of her outfit, turns out, she couldn't!

"The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see, and she couldn't breathe," mom Kris Jenner revealed during a November 2021 interview. "So, my boyfriend Corey [Gamble] was walking around—we were all together and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go and helping with her ponytail. It was suddenly—he was somebody pulling her around, and a hairstylist all at the same time."

John Shearer/WireImage
Three Times the Looks

Lil Nas X gives us what's he got until he can't anymore. The singer changed twice during his entrance for the 2021 Met Gala. One of his looks, which included a Versace suit made of gold armor, has still left stars in our eyes.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
The Couple That Slay Together...

RiRi makes the list time and time again for her groundbreaking fashions, but Rihanna Navy went into a frenzy when the star walked the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. It was fate for the two to arrive as one of the last couples of the evening, since they practically shut down the carpet with their adorable entrance.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images
London Calling

Princess Diana attended her first and only Met Gala in 1996, a year before her shocking death. Her lingerie-inspired gown was controversial among those who felt she should have worn something more conservative (which she almost did, concerned she might embarrass her teenage son, Prince William), but the navy satin slip dress—designed by John Galliano for Dior— was an instantly iconic look.

Through 2019, the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice are the only members of Britain's royal family who have attended the Met Gala, though it's hard to imagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not making their own grand entrance one of these days.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rih-Diculous

We'll keep this short and sweet: Each and every time Rihanna ascends the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a moment in Met Gala history is made. We bow down over and over again. 

Splash News
Elevator Showdown

The 2014 Met Gala went down in infamy thanks to a certain elevator ride starring Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Knowles. Leaked surveillance footage showed the rapper being physically accosted by Bey's little sister in the lift at NYC's Standard Hotel while his wife made no move to intervene, prompting the notoriously private trio to release a rare public statement reassuring anyone who was interested (aka, everybody) that they remained a "united family."

Though we'll probably never know exactly what caused the altercation, Beyoncé's remix of "Flawless" alluded to it when she rapped, "Of course sometimes s--t goes down when there's a billion dollars on an elevator."

Larry Busacca/Getty Images; David Fisher/Shutterstock
Hiddleswift Busts a Move

Swifties can trace Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's romance back to the 2016 Met Gala, where they had a full-on dance party. Less than a month later, the singer and Calvin Harris would go their separate ways and she'd enjoy a whirlwind summer romance with the British actor.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Queen of His Heart

George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their Met Gala debut as husband and wife in 2015, and Amal would return as a co-chair of the event in 2018. 

Larry Busacca/ Gettyimages
When Life Gives You Lemons

Just one week after Beyoncé dropped Lemonade, which shed new light on her and Jay-Z's marital turmoil, the performer showed up to the 2016 soiree without her usual plus-one. (Cue mass hysteria from the Beyhive.) She did have the support of Solange that evening, who coincidentally was dressed in lemon yellow.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kim's North Star

Kim Kardashian won't soon forget her very first Met Gala in 2013, where the expectant reality-TV superstar arrived alongside Kanye West in an eye-popping floral print by Givenchy. Daughter North West was born a month later—and two years later, Kim poked fun at herself by wearing the same floral design for Halloween. "Still fits...," she captioned the moment on social media. 

Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
Mad for Plaid

Sarah Jessica Parker and the late Alexander McQueen punked out in matching tartan at the Met Gala in 2006 to celebrate "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion."

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Three's a Crowd

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one of Jeremy Scott sandwiched between his 2016 Met Gala dates Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato is rather priceless. After the former Disney star accused the rapper of throwing "shade" on Instagram, she further alluded to the awkward event (without naming names) in an interview with Billboard in which she opened up about her less-than-dreamy night two years prior. 

"I had a terrible experience," she recalled in 2018. "This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey."

Instagram
Rule Breakers

What happens inside the Met Gala stays in the Met Gala, or at least that was Anna Wintour's goal when she banned selfies in 2015. What is this, the Oscars?!

But two years later, Kylie Jenner's crew gathered in the bathroom to take this sneaky snapshot. The result? A Kodak moment that will stand the test of time (and probably didn't involve Kodak). 

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
A Heavenly Surprise

In 2018, Madonna appeared atop the stairs of the Great Hall with an unforgettable production of "Like a Prayer." The performance, which also featured the pop icon's rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," fit right in with the event's theme that year, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Stairway to heaven, indeed. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; John Shearer/Getty Images
Thank You, Next

Dressed in the revenge catsuit to end all revenge catsuits, Bella Hadid expertly navigated what could have been quite the awkward interaction with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd and his date for the 2017 Met Gala, Selena Gomez. An insider told E! News that the supermodel kept her distance from the couple throughout the evening, but Bella and the "Blinding Lights" singer ended up reconciling a year later. Then broke up again.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jaden's New 'Do 

Jaden Smith redefined fearless fashion when he brought his freshly chopped dreadlocks with him to the Met Gala in 2017. The accessory not only made headlines, but also started somewhat of a tradition for the envelope-pushing artist. In 2018, the gold certification plaque for his song "Icon" was his Met Gala date.

Marion Curtis/Starpix; Instagram
Belle of the Ball

Claire Danes arrived at the 2016 Met Gala in a light blue ball gown fit for a tech-savvy Disney princess. It turned out that the Homeland star's Zac Posen confection featured thousands of hand-sewn L.E.D. lights that illuminated the dance floor.  

Getty Images
The Real Transformer

Lady Gaga schooled all comers in the art of "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the theme of 2019's Met Gala, when she arrived in a voluminous pink Brandon Maxwell ballgown that was only the beginning. Several nesting-doll looks later, she was down to her luxe skivvies and the crowd was on its knees.

Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.