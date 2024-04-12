Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Announce Divorce: Check the Status of More Bachelor Couples

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

Not all journeys remain rosy.

Three months after their televised marriage ceremony, the Golden Bachelor's inaugural couple Gerry Turner, 73, and Theresa Nist, 70, have announced they are divorcing.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth," Gerry said during an April 12 appearance with Theresa on Good Morning America. "We've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

And the former couple—who met on The Golden Bachelor, a senior version of the popular reality dating show—thanked their fans for their support and love.

"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," Theresa added. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

Among former Bachelor Matt James' mom, Patty, the first season of The Golden Bachelor included 22 women who were in their sixties or older. Theresa, along with runner-up Leslie Fhima, quickly established themselves as frontrunners for the season.