Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Announce Divorce: Check the Status of More Bachelor Couples

Not all journeys remain rosy.
Three months after their televised marriage ceremony, the Golden Bachelor's inaugural couple Gerry Turner, 73, and Theresa Nist, 70, have announced they are divorcing.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth," Gerry said during an April 12 appearance with Theresa on Good Morning America. "We've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."
And the former couple—who met on The Golden Bachelor, a senior version of the popular reality dating show—thanked their fans for their support and love.
"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," Theresa added. "We want none of that to change for anybody."
Among former Bachelor Matt James' mom, Patty, the first season of The Golden Bachelor included 22 women who were in their sixties or older. Theresa, along with runner-up Leslie Fhima, quickly established themselves as frontrunners for the season.
After Gerry proposed to Theresa in the Nov. 30 season finale, the couple became one of the few Bachelor Nation duos to tie the knot on television during their Jan. 4 ceremony. The first of their franchise, they followed the lead of Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter—who were the first Bachelor Nation couple to ever televise their wedding in 2003.
Guests for Gerry and Theresa's special day included host Jesse Palmer, who officiated the nuptials, Trista and Ryan themselves, and faces from the most recent seasons of the franchise including Joey Graziadei, Charity Lawson and season 27 couple Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar.
