Jewel Breaks Silence on Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Watch : Kevin Costner Sparks Romance Rumors With Singer Jewel

Perhaps Jewel is meant for Kevin Costner.

The "Foolish Games" singer sparked romance rumors with the Yellowstone star in November, when they were photographed together at a gala. Although Jewel is keeping coy on the truth about their relationship status, she couldn't help but gush over the 69-year-old.

"He's a great person," she told Elle in an interview published April 10. Jewel blushed, before adding that "the public fascination is intense for sure."

The pair created buzz when they were seen together at a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation, with one photo showing Kevin with his arms wrapped around Jewel—real name Jewel Kilcher—who sat beside him holding a microphone. She even gave Kevin a special shoutout on Instagram after the event, thanking him for helping "mentor our kids this year."

This would be the first public relationship for Kevin following his contentious divorce battle with ex Christine Baumgartner, which was finalized in February. The duo were at odds over monthly child support payments for their kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Kevin calling the proceedings "a horrible place to be."