Blake Lively Jokes She Manifested "Dreamy" Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively shared a sweet tribute to her husband Ryan Reynolds in honor of an upcoming movie the two both worked on, the animated film IF, directed by John Krasinski.

By Corinne Heller Apr 10, 2024 9:49 PMTags
Blake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCouples
Watch: Blake Lively Says She and Ryan Reynolds Follow This Relationship Rule

Blake Lively is sending a sweet XOXO to the man of her dreams.

The Gossip Girl alum shared a sweet shoutout to her husband Ryan Reynolds while sharing a trailer for upcoming part-animated movie IF.

"Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true. His name is @vancityreynolds," Blake wrote on her Instagram Stories April 10, along with a trailer for the film. "Well, his legal name isn't, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic."

Ryan and John Krasinski co-produced IF—which the Office alum directed and wrote—following Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who can see people's imaginary friends (or "IFs"). Ryan portrays her neighbor, Cal, who possesses the same ability while John also appears as Bea's dad.

The film itself is a family affair as in addition to Blake, John's wife Emily Blunt voices a character. Joining them in the cast are George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Steve Carell, Amy Schumer, Matt Damon, Maya Rudoph, Christopher Meloni, Jon Stewart and Sam Rockwell.

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

While Blake and Ryan haven't costarred in a film in more than a decade, working as collaborators is a key part of their love story. After all, they met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, and have been married since 2012.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Carmen & Lupita Address Dating, Sex, Dying and More

2

Isabella Strahan Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemo Update

3

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Over the years, the couple—who share kids James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a baby whose birth was revealed the actress in 2023—have often given each other shoutouts on social media, sometimes with some playful trolling. In April 2023, Blake complimented Ryan on his fully produced birthday music video for Wrexham soccer club co-owner Rob McElhenney and signaled high expectations for her own birthday that summer.

"That's a lot of effort you put into this," she wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for August 25th."

IF releases in theaters May 17.

Look back at Blake and Ryan's romance in pictures:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2011: Co-Stars

Blake and Ryan's superhero flick, The Green Lantern, was released in theaters.

Getty Images
May 2012: Wedding Rumors

As their romance heated up, speculation that the two had already swapped vows started to spread. However, it turned out to be untrue.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock
September 2012: They Do!

Blake and Ryan tied the knot during a private ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
May 2014: Met Gala Sweethearts

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning—and even showed some rare PDA—at the fashion event.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
May 2014: Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
October 2014: Pregnant!

Blake announced her pregnancy on her lifestyle website Preserve, with the company sharing in a blog post: "Preserve at its core is about family. 'Family' is the single word our founder, Blake built this home on."

She gave birth to her and Ryan's first child, a daughter named James, in December 2014.

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
February 2016: Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at a special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
February 2016: A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the 2016 amfAR gala.

Getty Images
July 2016: Oh Baby!

Blake showed off her growing baby bump during a Cat & Jack event for Target. 

She and Ryan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Inez, in September 2016.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
December 2016: Walking the Walk

When it was time for Ryan to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake made sure their two kids were in attendance. 

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
December 2016: Magical Dates

In celebration of daughter James' birthday, the Hollywood couple headed to the Disneyland Resort for a special family day. 

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
April 2017: Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
May 2017: Met Gala, Again

Blake and Ryan coordinated in blue accents at the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition. 

Getty Images
May 2019: Growing Family

Blake confirmed she was expecting her third child with Ryan when she showed off her baby bump at the premiere of Detective Pikachu.

The couple welcomed daughter Betty in October 2019.

Getty Images
May 2022: Hosts With the Most

Blake and Ryan served as co-chairs at the 2022 Met Gala, which was themed America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Getty Images
May 2022: Welcome to Wrexham

The actress was on hand to cheer on Ryan's soccer team Wrexham AFC in Wales.

Getty Images
September 2022: Big Brood

Blake shared that she was expecting again during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit: "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

She welcomed her and Ryan's fourth child in early 2023.

Gotham/GC Images
February 2023: Growing Family

In February 2023, Blake revealed she welcomed the couple's fourth child. "We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan later shared during a CNBC interview. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Conjoined Twins Carmen & Lupita Address Dating, Sex, Dying and More

2

Isabella Strahan Tears Up While Sharing Unexpected Chemo Update

3

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested for Indecent Exposure

4

Why Travis Kelce Thinks Taylor Swift Falling For Him Is a Glitch

5

Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors