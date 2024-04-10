Blake Lively Jokes She Manifested "Dreamy" Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Blake Lively Says She and Ryan Reynolds Follow This Relationship Rule

Blake Lively is sending a sweet XOXO to the man of her dreams.

The Gossip Girl alum shared a sweet shoutout to her husband Ryan Reynolds while sharing a trailer for upcoming part-animated movie IF.

"Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true. His name is @vancityreynolds," Blake wrote on her Instagram Stories April 10, along with a trailer for the film. "Well, his legal name isn't, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic."

Ryan and John Krasinski co-produced IF—which the Office alum directed and wrote—following Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who can see people's imaginary friends (or "IFs"). Ryan portrays her neighbor, Cal, who possesses the same ability while John also appears as Bea's dad.

The film itself is a family affair as in addition to Blake, John's wife Emily Blunt voices a character. Joining them in the cast are George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Steve Carell, Amy Schumer, Matt Damon, Maya Rudoph, Christopher Meloni, Jon Stewart and Sam Rockwell.