Blake Lively Jokes She Manifested "Dreamy" Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is sending a sweet XOXO to the man of her dreams.
The Gossip Girl alum shared a sweet shoutout to her husband Ryan Reynolds while sharing a trailer for upcoming part-animated movie IF.
"Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true. His name is @vancityreynolds," Blake wrote on her Instagram Stories April 10, along with a trailer for the film. "Well, his legal name isn't, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic."
Ryan and John Krasinski co-produced IF—which the Office alum directed and wrote—following Bea (Cailey Fleming), a girl who can see people's imaginary friends (or "IFs"). Ryan portrays her neighbor, Cal, who possesses the same ability while John also appears as Bea's dad.
The film itself is a family affair as in addition to Blake, John's wife Emily Blunt voices a character. Joining them in the cast are George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Steve Carell, Amy Schumer, Matt Damon, Maya Rudoph, Christopher Meloni, Jon Stewart and Sam Rockwell.
While Blake and Ryan haven't costarred in a film in more than a decade, working as collaborators is a key part of their love story. After all, they met in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, and have been married since 2012.
Over the years, the couple—who share kids James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a baby whose birth was revealed the actress in 2023—have often given each other shoutouts on social media, sometimes with some playful trolling. In April 2023, Blake complimented Ryan on his fully produced birthday music video for Wrexham soccer club co-owner Rob McElhenney and signaled high expectations for her own birthday that summer.
"That's a lot of effort you put into this," she wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for August 25th."
IF releases in theaters May 17.
