Pregnant Lea Michele Cradles Bump in First Appearance Since Announcing Baby No. 2

Lea Michele is sporting the best accessory.
Days after revealing she was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich, the Glee alum showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.
Lea attended the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York April 4, and donned a bright red Grecian halter gown with a backless cut and a gold choker. The 37-year-old—who already shares son Ever, 3, with Zandy—also sported her trademark long brunette hair in loose curls and subtle makeup, topped off with a pink lip.
The Funny Girl star announced that she and her husband of five years were expecting their second child on social media March 27. Lea, who posed in a white shawl and matching underwear for the collection of photos, captioned her Instagram post, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," with a yellow heart emoji.
Lea, who started her career on Broadway as a teen, has previously reflected on how for a long time acting was her primary focus.
"I just couldn't see things clearly, it was all about my career," Lea told Drew Barrymore on a 2022 episode of her eponymous daytime show. "I've been so career focused for my entire life, I think to a fault. I think I had this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."
However, all that changed when she met Zandy in 2016. "When I met my husband, like I said it was a real sense of grounding for me," she explained, "and then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that—unfortunately—created a stronger bond in us."
And ahead of their adorable family expanding, read on for a look back on Lea's love story with Zandy.