Pregnant Lea Michele Cradles Bump in First Appearance Since Announcing Baby No. 2

Lea Michele cradled her baby bump on the red carpet days after announcing she is pregnant with her and Zandy Reich’s second child.

Lea Michele is sporting the best accessory. 

Days after revealing she was expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich, the Glee alum showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.

Lea attended the 2024 Hope Rising Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York April 4, and donned a bright red Grecian halter gown with a backless cut and a gold choker. The 37-year-old—who already shares son Ever, 3, with Zandy—also sported her trademark long brunette hair in loose curls and subtle makeup, topped off with a pink lip. 

The Funny Girl star announced that she and her husband of five years were expecting their second child on social media March 27. Lea, who posed in a white shawl and matching underwear for the collection of photos, captioned her Instagram post, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," with a yellow heart emoji. 

Lea, who started her career on Broadway as a teen, has previously reflected on how for a long time acting was her primary focus.

"I just couldn't see things clearly, it was all about my career," Lea told Drew Barrymore on a 2022 episode of her eponymous daytime show. "I've been so career focused for my entire life, I think to a fault. I think I had this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

However, all that changed when she met Zandy in 2016. "When I met my husband, like I said it was a real sense of grounding for me," she explained, "and then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that—unfortunately—created a stronger bond in us."

And ahead of their adorable family expanding, read on for a look back on Lea's love story with Zandy.

Lea Michele/Instagram

Sparks Fly

The actress is first romantically linked to the retail entrepreneur in July 2017. "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," an insider confirms to E! News. 

Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari
Seal of Approval

At the 2017 Emmys, Lea tells E! News exclusively on the red carpet that her new man is "The One," at least according to Glee creator Ryan Murphy

"So Ryan is like my family… one of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that's it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal," she gushes. 

Instagram
She Said Yes!

In April 2018, Zandy proposes to Lea with a 4-carat diamond ring. "They couldn't be happier," a source tells E! News at the time. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Lea sends her hubby a sweet Valentine's Day message in 2019, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day Z. I love you!"

Booking.com
Bride Tribe

Lea and her besties, which include Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, head to Hawaii for an unforgettable bachelorette party in Feb. 2019. 

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Wearing a drop dead gorgeous bridal gown by Monique Lhuillier, Lea exchanges vows with Zandy on March 9, 2019 in Napa Valley, Calif. "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together," they tell People.

Instagram
Honeymoon Stage

After tying the knot, the newlyweds enjoy a tropical honeymoon vacation. As for how they're adjusting to married life, an insider shares, "They spent the first month on their honeymoon and basically reliving the best moments of the wedding. They've been going through photos and videos and just reaching out to thank everyone that was involved. They were so ecstatic about the entire weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Ooh La La

Zandy and Lea make their first official appearance as husband and wife at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2019. 

Instagram
So in Love

"My forever valentine," she writes on Instagram in Feb. 2020. "love you z."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Baby on the Way

In April 2020, a source confirms to E! News that Lea, 33, is pregnant and expecting the couple's first child.

