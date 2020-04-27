Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is about to be a mom!

A source confirms to E! News that the actress and singer is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

"They've always wanted to be parents," a source shared with People who first reported the news.

The happy news comes after the couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in March 2019 near Napa, Calif. And while the couple recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, they are still in the newlywed phase.

"They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source previously shared with E! News. "They were so ecstatic about the entire [wedding] weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was. They didn't want it to end and are still remembering more and more details that they had forgotten."

The couple's romance began in July 2017 with Zandy proposing in April 2018.