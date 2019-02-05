See All the Photos From Lea Michele's Bachelorette Party in Hawaii

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 1:34 PM

Lea Michele is one step closer to walking down the aisle.

The Glee and Scream Queens alum, who is engaged to beau Zandy Reich, enjoyed a bachelorette party in Hawaii over the weekend. Emma RobertsJamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher were among the attendees at the pre-wedding festivities.

"Best bachelorette weekend EVER in HAWAII with the most amazing best friends in the whole entire world!!!" Michele captioned a group photo.

Michele confirmed her engagement to Reich, president of clothing brand AYR, in late April. Sharing a photo of her ring, Michele captioned the diamond shot, "Yes." A few months later, the couple enjoyed an engagement party alongside pals Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, Becca Tobin and Billie Lourd

"The outpouring of love from our friends and family who showed up for us today and threw us the most epic and beautiful engagement party we could have ever asked for was truly so incredible," Michele shared on Instagram Stories in July. "Z and I love you all and are forever grateful."

As we get closer to the couple's wedding, let's take a look at Michele's bachelorette weekend!

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Bridal Squad

The actress dons a "bride" bathing suit alongside her pals, wearing "bridal squad" suits.

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Cheers

Michele gets cozy on a couch during her stay in Hawaii.

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Breathtaking Views

This view is incredible!

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Poolside

Michele dons a gorgeous dress as she poses by the pool.

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Paradise

The "Cannonball" singer shows off the house where she stayed for the bachelorette weekend.

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Spa Time

The bachelorette attendees got to enjoy this luxurious spa during their weekend trip.

Lea Michele, Bachelorette party, Hawaii, Booking.com

Booking.com

Luxurious Kitchen

The house where the bridal squad stayed came with a large kitchen and living area.

