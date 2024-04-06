Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals the Most Important Details of Her Wedding to Jake Funk

While Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss still has months to go until she weds football pro Jake Funk, she's already locked in her game plan.
With the newly minted Detroit Lions running back, 26, set to report for spring training soon, "They really don't get much time off," the reality star explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's a very short window, so we've been wedding planning, seeing friends and family. And, then next week he flies off and pretty much everything has to be completed with the wedding."
So as they march down the proverbial field to their summer nuptials, they've diagrammed most of the Xs and Os.
"One thing we're doing is really incorporating food from both our backgrounds," teased the 27-year-old. And since Jake, a proud native of the Old Line State, declared early on in his and Hannah's two-year relationship "that he can't have crab cakes unless you're from Maryland," she joked, "we're gonna try to do a spin off of that."
As for what Knoxville, Tenn.-bred Hannah Ann will be bringing to the table, "I grew up with a lot of Southern food," said the star, whose regular cooking video content led to a recent partnership with Bays English Muffins. "You know, fried biscuits, whiskey even. For our wedding, we really want to incorporate both backgrounds into our reception party, so people can enjoy the food and drinks that we both grew up on."
And while few activities beat wedding dress shopping, noted Hannah Ann, "Those personalized touches have made planning really fun for me."
And can we please cheers to her Bachelor-heavy guest list?
Having gotten quite close with fellow franchise alum Tayshia Adams and Amanda Stanton when they attended former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman's Italian vows last May, they all received an invite. "Even if you're not from the same season, you have this unique bond," said Hannah Ann. "We had so much fun together."
And since the reality TV alum was, indeed, on Peter Weber's season to make friends, she "invited the majority of the girls that I still talk to," she revealed. (Likely RSVPing yes: Victoria Fuller, who turned up for the Nashville bridal shower.) "I'm really excited. It's neat being able to see all of us move forward, find our person and be able to celebrate with one another. And, honestly, we forget how we even met, which is the funniest part."
So while Hannah Ann's engagement to the pilot failed to truly take off, the duo returning the Neil Lane diamond even before their March 2020 finale aired, her relationships with the rest of Bachelor Nation have been smooth sailing.
And that includes her strong bond with former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his bride Lauren Burnham Luyendyk, who's currently training to run a 10-mile race with Hannah Ann. "I'm really close with Lauren," she explained of the mom of three. "There's just this common thread with all of us and we connect."
Because, of course, bride-to-be Hannah Ann is not the only one enjoying an everything's-coming-up-roses situation. Check out the rest of the Bachelor Nation stars who are still on the journey to forever.
