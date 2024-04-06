Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals the Most Important Details of Her Wedding to Jake Funk

Watch : Olivia Culpo Teases Wedding To Christian McCaffrey Is Kicking Off Soon

While Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss still has months to go until she weds football pro Jake Funk, she's already locked in her game plan.

With the newly minted Detroit Lions running back, 26, set to report for spring training soon, "They really don't get much time off," the reality star explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's a very short window, so we've been wedding planning, seeing friends and family. And, then next week he flies off and pretty much everything has to be completed with the wedding."

So as they march down the proverbial field to their summer nuptials, they've diagrammed most of the Xs and Os.

"One thing we're doing is really incorporating food from both our backgrounds," teased the 27-year-old. And since Jake, a proud native of the Old Line State, declared early on in his and Hannah's two-year relationship "that he can't have crab cakes unless you're from Maryland," she joked, "we're gonna try to do a spin off of that."