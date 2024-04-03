Love Is Blind Star Chelsea Blackwell Shares Her Weight-Loss Journey

Watch : Travis Kelce Impersonates ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Chelsea Blackwell’s Viral Moment

Chelsea Blackwell's love isn't blind when it comes to her body.

The Love Is Blind star—who appeared on the sixth season of the dating show—recently shared insight into weight loss journey and why she's focusing on how she feels—not how she looks.

"I stand by I love my body," Chelsea said in an April 2 TikTok. "I've never been a small girl my entire life, and I'm OK with that. Why I decided to change what I was doing was because I wasn't feeling healthy. I wasn't feeling strong. It was affecting my mental health and it was affecting my energy levels."

One of the biggest changes the flight attendant made in her diet was incorporating intermittent fasting.

"When I eat, I stick to as many fruits and vegetables as possible," she continued, noting she typically has her first meal around noon. "I have a lot of protein. Protein is what I try to have all my meals based on. That's my diet normally."

As she put it, "When I eat better, I feel better."