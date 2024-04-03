Love Is Blind Star Chelsea Blackwell Shares Her Weight-Loss Journey

Chelsea Blackwell's love isn't blind when it comes to her body.
The Love Is Blind star—who appeared on the sixth season of the dating show—recently shared insight into weight loss journey and why she's focusing on how she feels—not how she looks.
"I stand by I love my body," Chelsea said in an April 2 TikTok. "I've never been a small girl my entire life, and I'm OK with that. Why I decided to change what I was doing was because I wasn't feeling healthy. I wasn't feeling strong. It was affecting my mental health and it was affecting my energy levels."
One of the biggest changes the flight attendant made in her diet was incorporating intermittent fasting.
"When I eat, I stick to as many fruits and vegetables as possible," she continued, noting she typically has her first meal around noon. "I have a lot of protein. Protein is what I try to have all my meals based on. That's my diet normally."
As she put it, "When I eat better, I feel better."
The Netflix star also kept it real, sharing that her diet outweighs her exercise routine.
"I'm not a huge gym girl," she admitted. "I don't get this figure from loving to lift weights."
However, when the 31-year-old is in the mood to break a sweat, she opts for a simple outdoor activity.
"The main key to something I think resulted in my weight loss is walking," she explained. "I will walk 45 minutes a day. It's really my time to meditate and listen to podcasts. That's my me time and it makes me happy."
Although Chelsea noted she hasn't lost "that much" weight, she's noticed a significant difference in herself.
"I feel better," she said. "My skin feels better, I look better and I'm able to deliver my best possible self to everyone else around me."
Of course, Chelsea isn't the only celebrity to share her body transformation.