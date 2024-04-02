Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Son Zillion, 2, Diagnosed with Autism

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa shared that their 2-year-old son Zillion was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD): "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D."

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are sharing a health update on one of their kids.

Their 2-year-old son Zillion was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a developmental condition the can affect social communication and learning behaviors, according to duo. Acknowledging World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Nick and Abby—who also share Zillion's twin brother Zion and 16-month-old baby girl Beautifulwrote on Instagram, "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday!"

"His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters!" they continued. "We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

The pair ended their post, which included a video montage of the family's Easter celebrations, by extending their "embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding."

The Masked Singer host and the DJ added, "Together, let's create a world of acceptance and compassion."

Nick Cannon's Family Photo Album

Brain health is a subject close to Nick's heart. After his and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son Zen died from brain cancer in 2021, the Nickelodeon alum has made it his mission to have a better understanding of the complex organ, including recently revisiting his own diagnosis of attention deficit disorder (ADHD).

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

"Not only am I trying to better my brain, but I want my family's brain to be the best it can possibly be," Nick—who is dad to 12 children—told brain disorder specialist Dr. Daniel Amen in a March 15 episode of his Counsel Culture podcast. "Hopefully, as I raise mentally strong kids, I learn a lot about their brains."

In a separate interview with the doctor last month, Nick shared that none of his children have been diagnosed with ADHD, though "there's definitely a few that seem to have the superpower."

The 43-year-old added, "I see all of my children as blessings."

For a complete guide to Nick's large family tree, keep reading.

Instagram/Mariah Carey

Children No. 1 and 2: Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon

Mariah Carey gave birth to her and Nick's twins on April 30, 2011. The two announced their split in 2015 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce a year later.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 3: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Beauty queen Brittany Bell gave birth to her and Nick's first child together, a boy, on Feb. 21, 2017.

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 4: Powerful Queen Cannon

Brittany and Nick welcomed their second baby together, a girl, in December 2020.

Instagram / Abby De La Rosa
Child No. 5 and 6: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon

DJ Abby De La Rosa gave birth to her and Nick's twin boys on June 14, 2021.

Nick Cannon
Child No. 7: Zen Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy with Nick on June 23, 2021. 

However, just five months after the arrival of their son, Nick shared the devastating news that Zen had passed away from brain cancer. "Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen," he said on the Dec. 7 episode of The Nick Cannon Show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."

"You never know what someone is going through," he added. "Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them."

Instagram/Bre Tiesi

Child No. 8: Legendary Love Cannon

Model Bre Tiesi welcomed her first child with Nick on June 28, 2022. The baby boy weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth," Bre shared in a July 2022 Instagram post. "This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

Instagram/LaNisha Cole

Child No. 9: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon

Nick and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a daughter on Sept. 14, 2022. 

Instagram/Brittany Bell

Child No. 10: Rise Messiah Cannon

Brittany gave birth to her third child with Nick on Sept. 23, 2022.

Instagram/Abby De La Rosa

Child No. 11: Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon

Abby gave birth to a baby girl, her third child with Nick, in November 2022.

Instagram/Alyssa Scott

Child No. 12: Halo Marie Cannon

Alyssa gave birth to her and Nick's daughter on Dec. 14, 2022.

The model shared an Instagram video showing the Wild 'n Out star helping to deliver their baby. "Our lives are forever changed," she wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

She continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

