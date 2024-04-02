Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Son Zillion, 2, Diagnosed with Autism

Watch : How Nick Cannon and His Kids Celebrate Easter 2024

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are sharing a health update on one of their kids.

Their 2-year-old son Zillion was recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a developmental condition the can affect social communication and learning behaviors, according to duo. Acknowledging World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, Nick and Abby—who also share Zillion's twin brother Zion and 16-month-old baby girl Beautiful—wrote on Instagram, "Our beautiful boy experiences life in 4D and teaches us something new everyday!"

"His love, strength and brilliance light up every room he enters!" they continued. "We are blessed that God had placed such an amazing spirit under our guardianship and we have accepted this assignment wholeheartedly!"

The pair ended their post, which included a video montage of the family's Easter celebrations, by extending their "embrace to families worldwide, acknowledging shared challenges and championing understanding."

The Masked Singer host and the DJ added, "Together, let's create a world of acceptance and compassion."