Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich, who just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, announced that they’re expecting their second baby.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 27, 2024 4:59 PMTags
Lea Michele has some gleeful news.

The Glee alum shared she and husband Zandy Reich—who are parents to son Ever, 3—are expecting their second baby together.

Alongside photos of Lea caressing her baby bump in a white shawl, she captioned her March 27 Instagram post, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

The darling news comes two weeks after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Lea commemorated the milestone by sharing a red carpet pic with her husband, simply writing, "I love you Z."

Lea and Zandy's journey to parenthood came not long after they tied the knot in 2019, when they welcomed ever in August 2020. 

Since then, Lea, who returned to her Broadway roots for the Spring Awakening anniversary reunion in 2021 before taking the stage in Funny Girl the following year, has shared insight into balancing motherhood and her career.

"I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7," she told E! News in April 2022. "But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."

But through the highs and lows, Lea was born to play the role of mom. "Motherhood is beautiful, it's intense, it's hard," the 37-year-old continued. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done."

Alex Frank

It also helped to have a partner like Zandy.

"He's such an incredible father," Lea reflected. "He really just helps me to relax. I'm a very anxious person. Luckily it just brings me down to earth and grounds me and helps me to just enjoy it more and be less hard on myself. I'm very lucky to have such a supportive partner." 

Keep reading to see where forever began for Lea and Zandy.

Lea Michele/Instagram

Sparks Fly

The actress is first romantically linked to the retail entrepreneur in July 2017. "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," an insider confirms to E! News. 

Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari
Seal of Approval

At the 2017 Emmys, Lea tells E! News exclusively on the red carpet that her new man is "The One," at least according to Glee creator Ryan Murphy

"So Ryan is like my family… one of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that's it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal," she gushes. 

Instagram
She Said Yes!

In April 2018, Zandy proposes to Lea with a 4-carat diamond ring. "They couldn't be happier," a source tells E! News at the time. 

Instagram
Happiest Place on Earth

Lea sends her hubby a sweet Valentine's Day message in 2019, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day Z. I love you!"

Booking.com
Bride Tribe

Lea and her besties, which include Emma Roberts, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and JoAnna Garcia Swisher, head to Hawaii for an unforgettable bachelorette party in Feb. 2019. 

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Wearing a drop dead gorgeous bridal gown by Monique Lhuillier, Lea exchanges vows with Zandy on March 9, 2019 in Napa Valley, Calif. "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family. And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together," they tell People.

Instagram
Honeymoon Stage

After tying the knot, the newlyweds enjoy a tropical honeymoon vacation. As for how they're adjusting to married life, an insider shares, "They spent the first month on their honeymoon and basically reliving the best moments of the wedding. They've been going through photos and videos and just reaching out to thank everyone that was involved. They were so ecstatic about the entire weekend and just keep talking about how magical and incredible it was."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD
Ooh La La

Zandy and Lea make their first official appearance as husband and wife at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2019. 

Instagram
So in Love

"My forever valentine," she writes on Instagram in Feb. 2020. "love you z."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Baby on the Way

In April 2020, a source confirms to E! News that Lea, 33, is pregnant and expecting the couple's first child.

