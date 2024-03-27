Lea Michele Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

Watch : Lea Michele Shares Family Health Update at TIME 100 Gala

Lea Michele has some gleeful news.

The Glee alum shared she and husband Zandy Reich—who are parents to son Ever, 3—are expecting their second baby together.

Alongside photos of Lea caressing her baby bump in a white shawl, she captioned her March 27 Instagram post, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

The darling news comes two weeks after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Lea commemorated the milestone by sharing a red carpet pic with her husband, simply writing, "I love you Z."

Lea and Zandy's journey to parenthood came not long after they tied the knot in 2019, when they welcomed ever in August 2020.

Since then, Lea, who returned to her Broadway roots for the Spring Awakening anniversary reunion in 2021 before taking the stage in Funny Girl the following year, has shared insight into balancing motherhood and her career.

"I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7," she told E! News in April 2022. "But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."