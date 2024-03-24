Ditch Bad Hair Days for Salon-Worthy Locks With Amazon Deals Starting at $4: T3, Joico, Olapex & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is still going strong, which means fabulous hair days await. There are tons of unbeatable deals on your favorite hair care essentials.
From nourishing shampoos and conditioners to styling products, accessories, and hair tools, I've scoured the sale to bring you the best discounts for achieving your dream hairstyle. Whether you're looking to tame frizz, enhance hair color, or achieve healthy locks, there's something for everyone at prices you won't want to miss. But don't wait too long—these deals won't last forever. This is your chance to stock up on everything you need to ensure your hair looks its best all year round.
The Best Amazon Hair Care Deals
- Best Price: Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Ties (
$7$4)
- Rare Deal: T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron (
$170$114)
- Sell-Out Risk: Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Color-Protecting Shampoo (
$23$18)
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
Use this hair wax stick to tame flyaways, slick back your strands, control your edges, or maintain the appearance of your beard. This top-rated essential, with 28,000+ five-star Amazon reviews, is your secret weapon for achieving polished hairstyles that stay put and boast a healthy shine—minus the greasy residue.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
Use this brush on wet hair to work in your shampoo or on dry hair for some scalp stimulation. It has 112,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several colors.
It has been recommended by Southern Charm star and hairstylist Madison LeCroy along with Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
This innovative styling tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a volumizing brush in one, making it easier than ever to achieve salon-worthy volume and shine at home. With unique oval design and multiple heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types, delivering smooth, frizz-free results with every use.
Shoppers gave this top-selling hair tool 376,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 9 colors.
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
Say goodbye to pesky dandruff with Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. Formulated with ketoconazole, it effectively tackles stubborn flakes and itchiness, leaving your scalp feeling refreshed and revitalized. You deserve a flake-free, confident mane every day.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and her niece Paris Hilton used it on her wedding day. Selena Gomez, and Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson have used it too. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pantene Miracle Rescue Hair Mask
Bachelor in Paradise alum Serene Russell told E! this hair mask "really helps my curls form and brings back shine to hydrate them."
It melts away damage, builds bonds, strengthens against damage, and deep conditions, according to the brand.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Margaret Josephs explained, "This is a treatment I put on my hair after I get out of the shower before I blow dry it. It's a bond smoother, so you don't get the frizzies. I just really love to use this all the time."
Melissa Gorga said, "It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond smoother has 40,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Curling Iron
Style flawless curls with minimal effort with a T3 curling iron. It has a single-pass design for quick and efficient styling. Amazon has several barrel sizes to choose from.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask for Dry, Damaged Hair
Kenya Moore previously told E!, "The one thing that people consistently rave about is our mask. The hair mask repairs and it's a reconstructive mask. It's a miracle product and it keeps your hair from breaking off. I can't keep it on the shelf."
Kenya's Tips: "I always recommend that you use a mask after every time you wash if you have coarse hair because usually if you have coarse hair, you wash your hair like once a week. The mask stops breakage. It's great for the winter. It's great for anyone dealing with hard water, especially people in some parts of California."
Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush
If you dread detangling your hair, you need the Wet Brush Original Detangler in your life. This brush glides through tangles with easy without those "ouch" moments. I always brush the tangles out of my hair before I shower, but as the name suggests, this brush is great for wet hair too.
Amazon has this brush in 21 colors and it has 52,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Olivia Culpo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Katie Austin.
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner
I've been using this deep conditioner treatment once every other week for a few months. It detangles my hair and makes it incredibly soft and shiny. The Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner has 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tocess 8 Pack Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep you hair out of your face with a claw clip, which is just as fashionable as it is functional.
These 8-clip sets come in 10 color combinations and have 28,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good," Kyle Richards said in her Amazon guide.
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Exfoliating Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Shampoo for Oily Hair and Scalp
Here's your ticket to vibrant, healthy-looking hair. Formulated with pink grapefruit extract, this shampoo deeply cleanses the scalp while leaving your locks shiny and refreshed. Get rid of product buildup and enjoy a revitalized scalp with this clarifying formula. It has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap- 2 Pack
"These are great, especially if I have a mask on my hair," Kyle Richards shared along with other self-care essentials. These hair towel wraps come in sets of two, with 18 color combinations to choose from. They have 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Color-Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner
Maintaining vibrant, salon-fresh hair color hair color with this restorative shampoo that has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Complete your routine with the conditioner, which is on sale too, by the way.
Kitsch Ultra Petite Satin Scrunchies
Made with luxurious satin material, these scrunchies are gentle on your hair, reducing breakage and creases. They have 36,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand Hair Waver with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 20,600+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Shoppers Say: "I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. The three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
Goody Ouchless Womens Elastic Hair Tie- 27 Count
These hair ties minimize pulling and snagging, making them the ultimate solution for pain-free hair styling. Shoppers gave them 89,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Still shopping the Amazon Big Spring Sale? You'll love these beauty deals recommended by Kyle Richards.
