Why Ryan Phillippe Is "Offended" by "Nepotism Talk" About His and Reese Witherspoon's Kids

Ryan Phillippe's intentions are anything but cruel.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer alum weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism in Hollywood, arguing that it's "natural" for children of performers—such as his and ex Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20—to follow their parents' footsteps.
With Ava now "getting her feet wet" with acting and Deacon pursuing a music career, Ryan told Extra, "That's what always annoys me about this whole nepotism talk with the industry. So many people grow up and end up doing what their parents do, to some degree or another."
The 49-year-old continued, "To me, I always get offended for the children of actors and entertainers when people bring that up because, of course, that's what they've grown up around."
In fact, Ryan believes celebrity kids often do become successful stars in their own rights due to their "familiarity" with rejection in the entertainment industry.
"You've gotta have a thick skin," he explained, adding that his own children "have grown up watching on set with Reese or with me" just how tough performing can be. "There's so much rejection and nasty things that can be said about you. It's not all celebration."
In November, Deacon faced criticism when he gave TikToker Caleb Simpson a tour of his New York City apartment, with many viewers calling out how his occupation was listed as "student" in the video's description.
However, Ryan defended his son on how he "operates in the world," insisting that Deacon has "got an incredible work ethic."
"He makes me proud every single day of his life just in regards to the young man he's become," the Cruel Intentions star added. "He's just such a source of light and love, and he's very solid and spiritual."
