Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry and More Surprising Celebrity Friendships

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Becoming a Mom & Bringing Her Baby to Set! (Exclusive)

Lindsay Lohan hasn't called California home for years, but she still has a strong connection to the Golden State.

The Golden State Warriors, that is, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry having recently revealed that he and wife Ayesha Curry are the godparents of Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas' son Luai.

"No one knew till he signed the jersey!" Lindsay said with a laugh on The Drew Barrymore Show, referring to the No. 30 jersey the All-Star point guard autographed for Luai at an away game in Atlanta last month, also writing, "Your godparents love you!"

And it turns out that Ayesha, Lindsay's costar in the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, was there for her from the very beginning, when now-8-month-old Luai was just a gleam in his mother's eye.

"I was telling Ayesha when we were filming, 'I really wanna have kids soon,'" recalled Lindsay. "It sounds cheesy, but I kept, like, wishing it and manifesting and praying on it. It happened pretty quickly after."