Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry and More Surprising Celebrity Friendships

You never know which of your favorite stars may be having a life-changing dinner right this minute, so here's a rundown of all the celebrity friendships you didn't know about:

Lindsay Lohan hasn't called California home for years, but she still has a strong connection to the Golden State.

The Golden State Warriors, that is, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry having recently revealed that he and wife Ayesha Curry are the godparents of Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas' son Luai.

"No one knew till he signed the jersey!" Lindsay said with a laugh on The Drew Barrymore Show, referring to the No. 30 jersey the All-Star point guard autographed for Luai at an away game in Atlanta last month, also writing, "Your godparents love you!"

And it turns out that Ayesha, Lindsay's costar in the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, was there for her from the very beginning, when now-8-month-old Luai was just a gleam in his mother's eye.

"I was telling Ayesha when we were filming, 'I really wanna have kids soon,'" recalled Lindsay. "It sounds cheesy, but I kept, like, wishing it and manifesting and praying on it. It happened pretty quickly after."

Celebrity Godparents

She wasn't the only one with babies on the brain, either: Ayesha—who shares daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5, with Steph—announced March 1 that she is pregnant with their fourth child.

However, she and Lindsay didn't just strike up this magical manifestation bond while on location in Ireland. They actually met a long time ago in Dubaiwhere Lindsay's been based for the past six years—through chef Michael Mina, Ayesha's mentor and Bader's good friend. After hitting it off, the Mean Girls alum insisted the telegenic cookbook author come play her BFF in her latest movie.

"We went to dinner," Lindsay recalled to TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "and we didn't think it was going to be a long dinner...It just ended up lasting forever."

They bonded over "everything," Ayesha, a professed Parent Trap super-fan, added. "Spirituality, life, family, friendships. And we just aligned on a bunch of stuff."

Better yet, Lindsay continued, "it's not very often you think you're going to make a new best, lifetime friend when you're getting older."

The 37-year-old wanted to work with her new confidante too, and Ayesha—who's turning 35 on March 23—jumped at the chance to make a movie with "the best of the best." She said that Lindsay, who's also an executive producer on the film, made it "so easy" for her to get comfortable and they ended up having a blast.

But it just goes to show, you never know which stars are off meeting each other out of the public eye. In fact, your favorite celebs could be texting each other right this minute! Maybe even about babies!

Keep reading for a peek at more unexpected celebrity friendships and just imagine what sort of conversations are taking place...

Mindy Kaling & Reese Witherspoon

They have been friends for years and have worked together. The two starred together in A Wrinkle in Time, while Mindy also had a recurring role on The Morning Show. In addition, the latter is co-writing Legally Blonde 3. Weirdness: 3/10

Adam Sandler & Timothée Chalamet

The two actors, who costarred in the 2014 film Men, Women & Children, reunited for an outdoor game of basketball in New York City in July 2023.

Russell Crowe & RZA

The actor has worked with the Wu-Tang Clan rapper on several movies, including The Man with the Iron Fists, American Gangster and The Next Three Days. But their bond goes much deeper than that. "As friends, we talk," Crowe tells Fuse. "It is no effort for me to give a friend advice. Film has many gods and you have to understand, as a director, you will be required to please and appease them all."

Michelle Dockery & Pippa Middleton

Before running into each other again at Wimbledon, the unlikely duo first crossed paths at the Downton Abbey set. "She actually came on-set with her brother, James, a few years ago," Dockery told E! News."They are good fans of the show."

David Beckham & Snoop Dogg

When the "footballer" moved to L.A. and became a "soccer player," he befriended the rapper. Becks appeared on Snoop's reality show, the two played soccer and Snoop plays his new music for David first. Weirdness: 8/10

Dakota Fanning & Kristen Stewart

The two former child actors have worked on two films, Twilight and The Runaways, but Dakota says their friendship isn't based on work, "When we're together, we're not talking about movie stuff." Weirdness: 3/10

Paris Hilton & Britney Spears

The two hung out together in the aughts and maintained their friendship over the years.

Nicki Minaj & Anna Wintour

The two have two very different approaches to fashion (has Anna ever been bedazzled?), but they bonded in the front row of an Oscar de la Renta show and Anna scored a name-drop in one of Nicki's raps. Weirdness: 7/10

50 Cent & Bette Midler

Now this is one strange duet! Fiddy met Bette working for the charity New York Restoration Project, where she gushed, "He's one of the newest members of our tribe. He's really made my life worth living." Weirdness: 9/10 

Taylor Swift & Lena Dunham

Taylor is a self-proclaimed good girl. Lena isn't afraid to stir the pot. But they have a lot of mutual respect for each other and the Girls creator described T.Swift's show as the "most life-affirming thing I've experienced." Weirdness: 6/10

Jennifer Lopez & Leah Remini

The former King of Queens actress has been supertight with Jenny From the Block for a while now, bonding over fashion and tweeting cutesy things at each other with the hashtag "#luckybesties." Weirdness: 3/10

Gwyneth Paltrow & Jay-Z

The Goop goddess herself is actually friends with both Jay and his wife, Beyoncé, though you might be more surprised to learn that Gwyn is an intense rap enthusiast and her kids even call Mr. Carter "Uncle Jay." Weirdness: 5/10

Brad Pitt & Jonah Hill

You might not expect the hunky thespian to be close with the dude from Superbad, but look at it this way: Pitt is a total prankster (says Jonah) and Jonah is now a serious Oscar nominee (for their film Moneyball). Weirdness: 6/10

Eminem & Elton John

The controversial rapper joined forces with Sir Elton at the 2001 Grammys and later Em turned to his new friend for support getting sober: "I told him, 'Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice.'" Weirdness: 7/10

