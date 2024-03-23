Lindsay Lohan, Ayesha Curry and More Surprising Celebrity Friendships

Lindsay Lohan hasn't called California home for years, but she still has a strong connection to the Golden State.
The Golden State Warriors, that is, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry having recently revealed that he and wife Ayesha Curry are the godparents of Lindsay and husband Bader Shammas' son Luai.
"No one knew till he signed the jersey!" Lindsay said with a laugh on The Drew Barrymore Show, referring to the No. 30 jersey the All-Star point guard autographed for Luai at an away game in Atlanta last month, also writing, "Your godparents love you!"
And it turns out that Ayesha, Lindsay's costar in the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, was there for her from the very beginning, when now-8-month-old Luai was just a gleam in his mother's eye.
"I was telling Ayesha when we were filming, 'I really wanna have kids soon,'" recalled Lindsay. "It sounds cheesy, but I kept, like, wishing it and manifesting and praying on it. It happened pretty quickly after."
She wasn't the only one with babies on the brain, either: Ayesha—who shares daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5, with Steph—announced March 1 that she is pregnant with their fourth child.
However, she and Lindsay didn't just strike up this magical manifestation bond while on location in Ireland. They actually met a long time ago in Dubai—where Lindsay's been based for the past six years—through chef Michael Mina, Ayesha's mentor and Bader's good friend. After hitting it off, the Mean Girls alum insisted the telegenic cookbook author come play her BFF in her latest movie.
"We went to dinner," Lindsay recalled to TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "and we didn't think it was going to be a long dinner...It just ended up lasting forever."
They bonded over "everything," Ayesha, a professed Parent Trap super-fan, added. "Spirituality, life, family, friendships. And we just aligned on a bunch of stuff."
Better yet, Lindsay continued, "it's not very often you think you're going to make a new best, lifetime friend when you're getting older."
The 37-year-old wanted to work with her new confidante too, and Ayesha—who's turning 35 on March 23—jumped at the chance to make a movie with "the best of the best." She said that Lindsay, who's also an executive producer on the film, made it "so easy" for her to get comfortable and they ended up having a blast.
But it just goes to show, you never know which stars are off meeting each other out of the public eye. In fact, your favorite celebs could be texting each other right this minute! Maybe even about babies!
Keep reading for a peek at more unexpected celebrity friendships and just imagine what sort of conversations are taking place...