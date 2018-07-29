20 Things You Never Knew About The Parent Trap

Twenty years ago, The Parent Trap turned Lindsay Lohan into an instant star.

Directed by Nancy Meyers, it was the 11-year-old actress' first movie, and she pulled double duty, alternating between the roles of twin sisters Annie James and Hallie Parker. A remake of Walt Disney Pictures' 1961 film of the same name (starring Hayley Mills), Meyers' movie also starred Elaine Hendrix, Simon Kunz, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson and Lisa Ann Walter.

Ever since its premiere on July 29, 1998, the beloved film has aired countless times on cable, becoming a cult classic. The story goes like this: After a whirlwind romance, vineyard owner Nick Parker (Quaid) and wedding dress designer Elizabeth James (Richardson) got divorced in the late '80s. With Nick staying in California and Elizabeth returning to her native London, they agreed to take custody of one daughter—and keep the news a closely guarded family secret. Their plan backfired years later, as they coincidentally sent Annie and Hallie to the same camp. Together, the twins devised a plan to not only meet the other parent—but to reunite them. Distance aside, there was one major problem: Meredith Blake (Hendrix), Nick's young fiancée.

As if Meredith ever stood a chance!

In honor of the film's twentieth anniversary, E! News compiled 20 facts about family favorite.