Inside Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss’ Bridal Shower Before Wedding to NFL’s Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss had a few more roses to accept.

In fact, her fiancé Jake Funk surprised her with a whole bouquet of the flowers at her bridal shower, as seen in an inside look Hannah Ann provided of her special day.

Per the March 14 TikTok of the moment, the NFL player arrived to the venue with a big bouquet of pink and white roses, telling the camera, "I'm here to see the bride." He then proceeded to hand deliver the flowers to his bride-to-be, who looked shocked but thrilled to see her fiancé.

And in a nod to Djo's "End of Beginning," which played in the background, Hannah Ann wrote over the footage, "When my fiancé surprises me at my bridal shower I feel it."

The video also revealed the shower's decorations, which were dominated by long, white tablecloth-draped tables covered in blue and white hydrangea flowers. For the occasion, Hannah Ann donned a white, strapless mini dress that had embroidered flowers crossing the front. And she even had some support from Bachelor Nation, with her fellow season 24 contestant Victoria Fuller in attendance.