Inside Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss’ Bridal Shower Before Wedding to NFL’s Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss had a few more roses to accept.
In fact, her fiancé Jake Funk surprised her with a whole bouquet of the flowers at her bridal shower, as seen in an inside look Hannah Ann provided of her special day.
Per the March 14 TikTok of the moment, the NFL player arrived to the venue with a big bouquet of pink and white roses, telling the camera, "I'm here to see the bride." He then proceeded to hand deliver the flowers to his bride-to-be, who looked shocked but thrilled to see her fiancé.
And in a nod to Djo's "End of Beginning," which played in the background, Hannah Ann wrote over the footage, "When my fiancé surprises me at my bridal shower I feel it."
The video also revealed the shower's decorations, which were dominated by long, white tablecloth-draped tables covered in blue and white hydrangea flowers. For the occasion, Hannah Ann donned a white, strapless mini dress that had embroidered flowers crossing the front. And she even had some support from Bachelor Nation, with her fellow season 24 contestant Victoria Fuller in attendance.
Hannah Ann first debuted her romance with the Detroit Lions player in February 2022—posting a picture to Instagram of her giving him a "good luck kiss" before he and then-team the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl.
The pair then got engaged in January 2023 on a romantic couples' trip to Mexico.
For the moment, as seen in Hannah Ann's TikTok at the time, Jake had arranged a beach-side dinner for the pair at sunset, complete with romantic fairy lights, candles and flowers. And after Jake popped the question, the words, "She said yes," appeared projected on nearby rocks.
And ever since, everything seems to be coming up roses for the happy couple.
In January, Hannah Ann penned a heartfelt message for Jake's 26th birthday, calling him, "The love of my life."
"You are the strongest and most resilient person I know! You make everyday better just being in it," the 27-year-old continued in her post, over photos of the pair. "I can't wait to celebrate a life time of birthdays with you! Cheers to a year filled with happiness and unforgettable memories."
